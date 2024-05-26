LIV Golfer Claims Commanding Victory In Sunshine Tour Event

Multiple LIV Golfers have been producing fine performances away from the League as it takes a mid-season break, with Thomas Pieters, Richard Bland and Kieran Vincent all in contention over a variety of different Tours.

Pieters finished in a tie for second at the Soudal Open on the DP World Tour, whilst Bland sits one shot clear at the Senior PGA Championship with just a few holes remaining.

Along with the duo, it was Vincent who went one further than Pieters, as he produced four fine rounds at Irene Country Club in South Africa to claim victory on the Sunshine Tour. Shooting three rounds of 66 and a final day 67, the 26-year-old picked up a four shot win at the Kit Kat Cash & Carry Pro-Am and a first win since the International Series Vietnam in April 2023.

Sharing the lead going into the final day with South African, James Mack, at 15-under-par, Vincent started solidly with five pars, before birdies at the sixth and ninth gave him a two-under-par front nine and a slight advantage heading into the final nine holes.

Continuing his momentum, the Zimbabwean found another gear with back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th, and yet another back-to-back birdie run at the 17th and 18th giving him a four shot win and his first on the Sunshine Tour.

Speaking after his round, Vincent stated: "It hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but I’m here on an invite so I’m super-grateful to KitKat Cash & Carry for this opportunity. I’m very excited because we did a lot of good things today and a lot of hard work has gone into making this first professional win with my caddie Alec a reality. To have my mother and sister in the crowd was also so special. Any time you win, it’s a huge boost, wherever it is. I have a long season ahead and there’s still a lot of work to do."

Part of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII quartet after qualifying for the LIV Golf League via the LIV Golf Promotions Event, Vincent's best finish in 2024 on the circuit is a tie for 22nd at LIV Golf Singapore.

Although the Legion XIII side is second overall in the team standings, Vincent is currently lying 52nd in the individual league. This is something that he will want to improve on, especially as anyone who finishes in the 49th spot or below will be in the Drop Zone, which means they will be relegated from the League and will head to the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions event to try and play their way back into it.