LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Combined 2024 Money List
LIV Golf consistently offers the biggest prize money in golf, but it's PGA Tour stars who dominate the top of the combined money list so far this season
With LIV Golf now deep into its third season and with the PGA Tour having significantly increased its prize money in an attempt to match its big-money rival, tournaments offering multi-million dollar prize money to their best-performing players are now commonplace.
But how do the top earners on the PGA Tour compare to those on LIV Golf so far in 2024?
The top 20 of highest earners across both circuits this season sees eight from the PGA Tour and 12 from LIV Golf, and it is players from the more established outfit that largely dominate the higher reaches of the table.
PGA Tour player Scottie Scheffler’s season has been one for the ages. Victory over Tom Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship gave the American his sixth win this season, while arguably his only performance that could be deemed a failure so far being a T41 at the US Open.
What’s more, Scheffler has tended to save his best form for the most lucrative events. Scheffler has claimed wins at four of the PGA Tour’s signature events this season, as well as its flagship tournament, The Players Championship, and first Major of the year, The Masters, which have helped him stand way out in front of his nearest rival on the combined money list at $27,696.858.
Directly beneath him is another PGA Tour player, Xander Schauffele, whose most significant payday so far this year came with $3.3m for his win at the PGA Championship. Schauffele has also been admirably consistent throughout this season, and, like Scheffler, has yet to miss a cut. Despite that, he has less than half of Scheffler’s earnings at $12,636,360.
In third place is the highest-earning LIV golfer of the season so far, Chilean Joaquin Niemann. The Torque GC player won $4m for each of his two wins, at Mayakoba and Jeddah, while he has five other top 10 finishes, helping him to earnings of $12,281,848 for the season so far.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Fourth on the list is another LIV golfer, Bryson DeChambeau, who has amassed his $11,359,667 largely on the back of his Major form, with T6 at The Masters, runner-up at the PGA Championship and victory at the US Open. The latter gave him the biggest payout of his career at $4.3m, and his earnings now stand at $11,359,667.
Another PGA Tour player, Rory McIlroy, makes the list in fifth. He is doubtless still hurting from his heartbreaking defeat to DeChambeau at the Pinehurst No.2 Major, but it still earned him the sizeable consolation of $2,322,000 in winnings.
Overall, McIlroy can also look back on another successful season so far, which included wins at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Wells Fargo Championship, giving him earnings of $10,034,665 as things stand.
Other PGA Tour players in the top 10 are Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg and Genesis Invitational champion Hideki Matsuyama, while LIV golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Dean Burmester also appear.
PGA Tour stars Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa then follow in slots 11 and 12, with LIV Golf players in each position to 20th, including three of its highest-profile stars, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.
Below is the list of the combined top 20 highest earners on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf so far this season.
LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Combined 2024 Money List
|Position
|Player
|Prize Money
|1st
|Scottie Scheffler (PGA Tour)
|$27,696,858
|2nd
|Xander Schauffele (PGA Tour)
|$12,636,360
|3rd
|Joaquin Niemann (LIV Golf)
|$12,281,848
|4th
|Bryson DeChambeau (LIV Golf)
|$11,359,667
|5th
|Rory McIlroy (PGA Tour)
|$10,034,665
|6th
|Wyndham Clark (PGA Tour)
|$9,728,975
|7th
|Tyrrell Hatton (LIV Golf)
|$8,075,412
|8th
|Dean Burmester (LIV Golf)
|$8,073,374
|9th
|Ludvig Aberg (PGA Tour)
|$7,830,998
|10th
|Hideki Matsuyama (PGA Tour)
|$7,597,331
|11th
|Sahith Theegala (PGA Tour)
|$7,562,685
|12th
|Collin Morikawa (PGA Tour)
|$7,509,252
|13th
|Sergio Garcia (LIV Golf)
|$7,186,422
|14th
|Brooks Koepka (LIV Golf)
|$6,929,174
|15th
|Carlos Ortiz (LIV Golf)
|$6,563,735
|16th
|Dustin Johnson (LIV Golf)
|$6,357,619
|17th
|Abraham Ancer (LIV Golf)
|$6,279,750
|18th
|Jon Rahm (LIV Golf)
|$6,168,988
|19th
|Louis Oosthuizen (LIV Golf)
|$6,009,667
|20th
|Brendan Steele (LIV Golf)
|$5,448,000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
‘I Just Wanted To Make Myself A Set Of Clubs And I Got A Bit Carried Away’ - Bryson Dechambeau’s Iron Designer Explains All…
Tom Bailey of Avoda Golf explains how one of the most extraordinary equipment stories of 2024 came to be
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Rory McIlroy Targets Sixth Race To Dubai Title After Adding Familiar Event To Schedule
The four-time Major winner will tee it up at the first event of the newly-formed DP World Tour playoffs later this year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler: Travelers Championship Climate Protest Interruption Was 'Definitely A Bit Weird' And 'A Stressful Situation'
The closing stages of the 2024 Travelers Championship was interrupted by Extinction Rebellion activists who threw red and white powder all over the 18th green at TPC River Highlands
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Was Scared For My Life' - Akshay Bhatia Shares First-Person Account Of Moment Protestors Ran Onto The 18th Green At The Travelers Championship
Members of protest group Extinction Rebellion entered the course and threw chalk over the putting surface as the final three players approached
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Wins Travelers Championship After Defeating Tom Kim In Playoff
Scheffler and Kim both finished at 22-under-par at TPC River Highlands, before Scheffler's par at the first playoff hole gave him yet another victory in 2024
By James Nursey Last updated
-
'I Can Tell You That Right Now; I Would Love To Be Out Here' - Bryson DeChambeau's Stand-In Teammate Hoping To Boost Chances Of Permanent Move By Winning First LIV Golf Title
John Catlin has played on tours all around the world but is hoping to find a more permanent home with the LIV Golf League - whether he can win LIV Golf Nashville on Sunday or not
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Travelers Championship Round Four Tee Times
Tom Kim is searching for his fourth PGA Tour victory with Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia one stroke behind heading into the final day at TPC River Highlands
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Masters And US Open Low Amateur Neal Shipley To Make PGA Tour Debut At Rocket Mortgage Classic
Neal Shipley was one of several young players to receive sponsorship invites to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, including 15-year-old sensation Miles Russell
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
This Feature We Loved At The Masters Is Now Available On The LIV Golf App
Just like the popular Masters app, the LIV Golf Plus app has released a new feature that allows users to watch every shot from any player...
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘I’m A Bit Of A Zombie Right Now’ - Bryson DeChambeau In Contention At LIV Golf Nashville After US Open Win
After a whirlwind week following his US Open victory, an admittedly tired Bryson DeChambeau was still able to put himself in contention at LIV Golf Nashville
By Joel Kulasingham Published