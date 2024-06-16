Social Media Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Epic US Open Victory

DeChambeau claimed a thrilling victory at Pinehurst No.2, with the American producing the par of his life at the 72nd hole for a second US Open scalp in North Carolina

The 2024 US Open produced one of the most dramatic finishes we have ever seen in Major golf, with Bryson DeChambeau carding an epic up-and-down at the 72nd hole to claim a one shot win over Rory McIlroy.

There had been drama throughout on Sunday and, following short missed putts at the 16th and 18th from McIlroy, DeChambeau capitalised in a huge way, with the LIV Golfer holing a par putt at the last to pick up a second US Open trophy in an epic final day.

Understandably, many reacted to Bryson's win and, below, we have taken a look at the best reactions from those from the golf world, as several individuals congratulated DeChambeau's incredible win at Pinehurst No.2.

