Social Media Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Epic US Open Victory
DeChambeau claimed a thrilling victory at Pinehurst No.2, with the American producing the par of his life at the 72nd hole for a second US Open scalp in North Carolina
The 2024 US Open produced one of the most dramatic finishes we have ever seen in Major golf, with Bryson DeChambeau carding an epic up-and-down at the 72nd hole to claim a one shot win over Rory McIlroy.
A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf)
A photo posted by on
There had been drama throughout on Sunday and, following short missed putts at the 16th and 18th from McIlroy, DeChambeau capitalised in a huge way, with the LIV Golfer holing a par putt at the last to pick up a second US Open trophy in an epic final day.
Understandably, many reacted to Bryson's win and, below, we have taken a look at the best reactions from those from the golf world, as several individuals congratulated DeChambeau's incredible win at Pinehurst No.2.
One of the best moments of my lifepic.twitter.com/Fe1Pxkh1HFJune 16, 2024
I first met Bryson at the Masters when he was an amateur and will always remember how polite and respectful he was that day and is every time we see each other. A wonderful young man and now two-time US Open champion. Congratulations, Bryson, a well deserved and hard fought… pic.twitter.com/O7gdz5TdFOJune 16, 2024
🏆🏆@usopengolf https://t.co/to1d9s5gEDJune 16, 2024
What an insane finish @usopengolf. Congrats to Bryson on a well earned a W on a very challenging course. That up and down on 18 was one for the all time history booksJune 16, 2024
Welcome to the club 2x @usopengolf champ @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/Pl4YD1HD5ZJune 16, 2024
BRYSON DECHAMBEAU WINS HIS SECOND US OPENA MEMORABLE FINAL ROUND OF GOLF @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/v6njhjYquGJune 16, 2024
As a golf fan that was epic to watch. Pinehurst was amazing. Such unbelievable heartbreak for Rory, but that up & down by @b_dechambeau on 18 was as good as it gets under that amount of pressure. Congratulations on your 2nd US Open Bryson🏆June 16, 2024
Absolutely gutted for Rory but what an amazing up & down to win the @usopengolf from Bryson.Huge congratulations to him and his trusted rat @gregbodine7 What a victory! 👏🏻June 16, 2024
Devastated for Rors…But my goodness is Bryson gutsy.Class all week!Most fun in a long time watching golf.Congratulations to Bryson and his team for an unbelievable performance.Maybe the game would be better if the best players played against each other more often….💪June 16, 2024
Bryson DeChambeau with one of the best bunker shots of his career on the 18th to set up a par putt to win the U.S. Open! pic.twitter.com/FYSjUXHreBJune 16, 2024
Wow what an incredible US Open! Congratulations to Bryson Dechambeau! Such amazing golf, drama and entertainment! This is what golf needsJune 16, 2024
This @usopengolf is EPIC. Hollywood is done, this is Hollywood.June 16, 2024
Congratulations to Bryson. Won like a Champion. Nice fella, great for golf.Rory? He lost the US Open. Wasn’t beaten.June 16, 2024
Bryson DeChambeau has transformed his image, his game, and his standing in the sport. He made a lot of fans the last two months, including me. pic.twitter.com/KeL9Lo7CEZJune 16, 2024
What a shot. What a finish. What a tournament, start to finish. That one counts as two majors for Bryson. We had an extra one to give out after Valhalla was downgraded to an opposite-field event.June 16, 2024
Unbelievable turn of events, as Bryson DeChambeau scrambles for a brilliant par on the last hole to claim his second U.S. Open title. What a week, what a tournament, what a finish.June 16, 2024
BRYSON DECHAMBEAU HAS WON HIS SECOND U.S. OPEN.BATTLE OF A LIFETIME VS. RORY MCILROY ENDS WITH AN UP-AND-DOWN OF A LIFETIME FROM THE BUNKER.WHAT A WEEK. WHAT A FINISH. PINEHURST DELIVERS!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/COfoZwTDjDJune 16, 2024
A 55 yard bunker shot to win the US Open. It may not be remembered like Jack’s 1 iron or Tiger’s putt at Torrey, but this legit is one of the best shots under pressure EVER. The degree of difficulty here is insane. pic.twitter.com/64aa5HLcaUJune 16, 2024
Bryson hangs on!Incredible shots coming down the stretch. Rory opened the door and he walked through. A multiple major winner. The content king. Bryson DeChambeau. pic.twitter.com/IShuSns8MCJune 16, 2024
Years ago, a teenage Bryson DeChambeau visited SMU on a recruiting visit, learned Payne Stewart had attended the school and decided he would, too. Today, on the 25th anniversary of Payne’s win at Pinehurst, on a final hole bearing a flag with his likeness, Bryson makes an… pic.twitter.com/KgruWja364June 16, 2024
One of the best shots to win ever, unbelievable @b_dechambeau #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Qox7FyV9dKJune 16, 2024
Bryson DeChambeau with the 55 yard bunker shot to save par and win his second US Open.What an epic ending to an amazing US Open at Pinehurst. https://t.co/uCYW1si15d pic.twitter.com/izSTJLfJF6June 16, 2024
