LIV Golf Unveils Its Own Version Of Creator Classic Featuring Grant Horvat, Rick Shiels, Fat Perez And Bryan Bros

It’s not just the PGA Tour which is leaning into the creator space, with the LIV Golf League revealing a single-event competition at LIV Golf Miami called 'The Duels' that will also have a $250,000 prize pool.

Airing on Saturday 5th April, six of the League's biggest stars will pair up with six of golf's biggest content creators in a showdown at Trump National Doral.

A poster with LIV golfers and content creators

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

The players in question are Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Joaquin Niemann, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith. They will be joined by George Bryan, Luke Kwon, Rick Shiels, Grant Horvat, Wesley Bryan and Fat Perez.

Along with the six players and six content creators, there will be also be on-ground commentary from Mason Nutt and Andrew Santino, as well as Joey Demare and Robby Berger from Bob Does Sports.

LIV Golf The Duels: Miami Pairings

  • Sergio Garcia and George Bryan
  • Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon
  • Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels
  • Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat
  • Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan
  • Cameron Smith and Fat Perez

In terms of format, the six two-man teams will play in a scramble, which works by each member hitting a tee shot on every hole, with the pair then selecting the best shot to play from, continuing this process until the hole is completed.

Coverage-wise, 'The Duels' will be shown exclusively on Grant Horvat’s YouTube channel, with videos then being posted to the various creator's YouTube channels over the coming days and weeks.

Along with the event, there is also the matter of LIV Golf Miami, which takes place from the 4th - 6th April. It's the first LIV Golf tournament of 2025 being played in the States, after the League visited Riyadh, Adelaide, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Creator Classic contestants from 2024

The PGA Tour's first Creator Classic took place in August 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just LIV Golf who have their own Content Creator events. Back in 2024, the PGA Tour set-up the Creator Classic, which was played at the circuit's Tour Championship.

That week, Kwon claimed the inaugural title and, at the start of 2025, it was announced by the PGA Tour that three Creator Classics would be played throughout the season.

One of them came at The Players Championship and was won by Horvat. Two more are in the works and are set to take place at the Truist Championship, as well as East Lake before the Tour Championship once again.

