Relegated Player Fires Lowest Round Of The Day Whilst Brooks Koepka Shoots 80 At LIV Golf Team Championship Finale
Branden Grace shot the lowest round in Dallas on Sunday, whilst five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, surprisingly, carded the worst round of the day
On the final day of the 2024 LIV Golf League it was Ripper GC who claimed the title, with the Aussie quartet producing an 11-under tournament total to secure the top prize by three strokes.
In the final, it was Rippers GC, 4Aces GC, Iron Heads GC and Legion XIII GC, who battled it out for the title, but there was also the matter of tier two and three, whereby the best and worst scores came from the final day on Sunday.
If you were to look at the stats, it was Stinger GC who shot the best team total of the day, as the South African foursome produced a 15-under-par total, with Branden Grace carding the best round of the day at Maridoe Golf Club.
Ironically, Grace was one of the LIV Golfers to be relegated last week in Chicago, but that didn't stop the 36-year-old from carding a seven-under 65, which included an eagle and five birdies.
That score helped Stinger GC top the tier 2 standings, whilst Fireballs GC, who were in the same section, shot the second best team score on Sunday, as all four members were under-par for their round. Looking into the stats further, both Fireballs GC's captain, Sergio Garcia, and Stinger GC's Charl Schwartzel carded the joint second best round of the day, which was a six-under 66.
However, on the opposite end of the scale, it was a day to forget for Smash GC, who had been fancied to win the Team Championship going into the event in Dallas at the start of the week.
On Friday, they faced off against bottom seed Iron Heads GC, but were beaten 2-1 in a huge upset. From there, the week didn't get better and, rather surprisingly, the player who scored the worst happened to be their captain and five-time Major winner, Brooks Koepka.
The American, who was the only player to win his match on Friday, produced just one birdie, 10 pars, five bogeys and two doubles as he signed for an eight-over-par score of 80. What's more, Jason Kokrak was only two strokes better than Koepka, as Graeme McDowell and Talor Gooch both produced one-under rounds for a 12-over-par total to finish bottom of the Team Championship standings.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
