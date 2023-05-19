LIV Golf Leaderboard After Day One At The PGA Championship
How are the LIV players getting on after day one at Oak Hill?
Another men's Major is upon us and once again it looks like the LIV Golfers are going to be prominent on the leaderboard come Sunday evening.
Brooks Koepka came close to winning The Masters last month, eventually finishing T2nd along with fellow LIVer Phil Mickelson, with Patrick Reed coming in T4th.
After day one of the PGA Championship, it was Bryson DeChambeau who led the way with a 66 (-4) putting him in the clubhouse with the lead. PGA Tour player Eric Cole led overnight at five-under but he still had four holes left to complete.
Two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson, winner last week in Tulsa, is three-under-par and looks set to contend over the weekend. DJ has won the US Open and Masters so will be very keen to pick up the famed Wanamaker Trophy this week.
The course at Oak Hill is brutally difficult and many of the LIV players struggled on day one albeit just five of the 16 are currently outside of the cut mark. At Augusta, 12 of the 18 made the cut and a large number of the Saudi-backed league's players are well in contention of making it through to the weekend.
Take a look at how they're all getting on after day one:
LIV Golf leaderboard at the PGA Championship - day one
- 2nd: Bryson DeChambeau -4
- T3rd: Dustin Johnson -3
- T10th: Thomas Pieters -1
- T20th: Harold Varner III E
- T27th: Phil Mickelson +1*
- T42nd: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele, Patrick Reed, Mito Pereira* +2
- T63rd: Dean Burmester +3
- T76th: Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri*, Talor Gooch* +4
- T99th: Sihwan Kim +5
- T117th: Abraham Ancer +6
* denotes round one still to complete on Friday morning
