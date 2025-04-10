LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters: DeChambeau And Hatton Lead The Way As Rahm Struggles
Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton lead the way for LIV players after 18 holes at Augusta National
There are 12 LIV Golfers teeing it up in The Masters this week and it's Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton who lead the 54-hole tour's charge at three-under-par after 18 holes at Augusta National.
DeChambeau carded a 65 to lead the field last year and has got off to a strong start once again courtesy of seven birdies and four bogeys, while Hatton made four gains before dropping a solitary stroke at the 17th.
The duo are both T5th and within four of Justin Rose, who carded a superb seven-under-par 65 on day one to sit atop the leaderboard.
Three other LIV players are under par, with Cameron Smith, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and 2018 Green Jacket winner Patrick Reed all carding 71s.
Joaquin Niemann was one of LIV's brightest hopes for a Green Jacket this week, having won twice already this year, and he's off to a solid start with a level-par 72, which was matched by 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who is playing in his 100th Major this week.
At the other end of the LIV leaderboard, 2023 champion Jon Rahm is facing a battle to make the Masters cut after a surprising 75, which featured five dropped shots and just two birdies.
Rahm is yet to finish outside of the top-10 in a LIV Golf event but has work to do to climb back towards to upper echelons of the leaderboard.
Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are both two-over, while three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson is also off to a slow start at three-over.
LIV Golf Leaderboard at the 2025 Masters
- -3 Bryson DeChambeau
- -3 Tyrrell Hatton
- -1 Cameron Smith
- -1 Patrick Reed
- -1 Bubba Watson
- E Joaquin Niemann
- E Sergio Garcia
- +2 Charl Schwartzel
- +2 Dustin Johnson
- +2 Brooks Koepka
- +3 Phil Mickelson
- +3 Jon Rahm
