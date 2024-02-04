Joaquin Niemann Hit With Two-Shot Penalty At LIV Golf Mayakoba

Heading into the final round of LIV Golf Mayakoba, the chasing pack faced a tall order to catch overnight leader Joaquin Niemann after the Torque GC captain opened up a four-shot advantage.

However, on Sunday morning, that lead was cut in half thanks to the Chilean incurring a two-shot penalty for taking incorrect relief off a cart path.

A statement released by LIV Golf explains: “Saturday evening, following the play of round two, the rules committee became aware of a potential rules violation pertaining to Joaquin Niemann and his drop from the cart path on the par-5 13th hole.

“After reviewing the drop with Joaquin on Sunday morning prior to the final round, it was determined that he had played from a wrong place at the taking relief incorrectly.”

The statement goes onto explain that the infringement in question concerned Niemann’s failure to drop within his one-club length relief area. As a result, the general penalty is two strokes, meaning Niemann’s par on the 13th has now become a double-bogey to take him one over for the round. That also means Dean Burmester and Jon Rahm begin the final round just two off the lead, with daylight between Niemann and his rivals thanks largely to a historic 59 on Friday.

The news comes after Rory McIlroy was also hit with a two-shot penalty after his opening round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he was caught out by a rule change.

After his round he explained: "I took an unplayable on 7 and I took it back online. Then unbeknownst to me the rule changed in January 2023 where you used to be able to come back online, take a club length either side.

"That was changed in 2019 to be able to do that. I wasn't aware that that rule was changed again in 2023, so I took a drop thinking of the 2019 rules when everything was sort of changed not knowing that the rule was changed again in 2023, so got a two-stroke penalty there."

While that helped derail McIlroy’s challenge after he had led after 14 holes, Niemann will be determined to ensure he stays firmly on track for his maiden LIV Golf win at El Camaleon Golf Club.