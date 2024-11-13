LIV Golf Announces Inaugural Korea Tournament In 2025 Schedule Update

LIV Golf’s preparations for its fourth season are stepping up with the news that the League will make its first-ever visit to South Korea in 2025.

The big-money circuit will visit Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea for one of its tournaments as its global reach expands. The venue was the host of the 2015 Presidents Cup, while it was also the location of this year's Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour. Meanwhile, there will be a second new stop at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.

CEO Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf is growing across the globe in new and returning markets, and our 2025 schedule is a testament to that.

“Bringing LIV Golf to South Korea is another significant milestone as we continue to expand throughout Asia, and our inaugural event in Indy will be a perfect match for a community steeped in sports history and tradition.”

Greg Norman described LIV Golf's forthcoming visit to South Korea as a "significant milestone" (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, LIV Golf visited three new venues - Bolingbrook Golf Club near Chicago, Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas and JCB Golf & Country Club in the UK, and Norman is confident their success will be replicated at the new locations.

He added: “We’re excited to build on the tremendous success we had last year at new LIV Golf venues in Chicago, Dallas and the UK, where we set new league attendance records and saw dramatic competition on the course."

LIV Golf Bolingbrook saw the final regular event of the 2024 season, and the second round set a new US attendance record for a single day. Given that success, it is no surprise that it will be back for the 2025 season, while there will also be return visits to the Dallas and UK venues as well as Valderrama in Spain for the third successive season.

On LIV Golf’s return to Andalucia, Norman said: “Our partnership with Andalucía continues to deliver a memorable experience for players and fans at Valderrama, a one-of-a-kind venue in Spain.”

LIV Golf Korea will take place between 2 and 4 May 2025, before the stop in Dallas between 27 and 29 June. The return to Valderrama will be held between 11 and 13 July with the UK tournament falling between 25 and 27 of that month. The visit to Bolingbrook takes place between 8 and 10 August with the Indiana tournament coming between 15 and 17 August.

The announcement comes shortly after a report by the Sports Business Journal that four US tournaments are ‘expected’ to fall off the LIV Golf schedule, with Nashville, Houston, Las Vegas and Greenbrier apparently making way.

While only six of the venues for the 2025 season have been confirmed, it remains to be seen if a links course will be among them. In July, Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm called for a links event to be added to the schedule to help players prepare for The Open.

That idea was backed up by Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith last month, who told news.com.au's Marco Monteverde: “It was really hot [at Valderrama], the ball was going a long way up in altitude, and then getting on to links [at Royal Troon] where it’s quite cold and windy, it’s probably not the best prep.

“It’s definitely something that we spoke about. They [LIV Golf] are well aware of that. I don’t know if it’ll happen next year, but definitely in the future it’s something that we want to do.”

LIV Golf 2025 Schedule: Confirmed Events