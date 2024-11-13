LIV Golf Announces Inaugural Korea Tournament In 2025 Schedule Update
The big-money circuit will visit South Korea for the first time in the 2025 season, while there will also be a stop at a new venue in Indiana
LIV Golf’s preparations for its fourth season are stepping up with the news that the League will make its first-ever visit to South Korea in 2025.
The big-money circuit will visit Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea for one of its tournaments as its global reach expands. The venue was the host of the 2015 Presidents Cup, while it was also the location of this year's Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour. Meanwhile, there will be a second new stop at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.
CEO Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf is growing across the globe in new and returning markets, and our 2025 schedule is a testament to that.
“Bringing LIV Golf to South Korea is another significant milestone as we continue to expand throughout Asia, and our inaugural event in Indy will be a perfect match for a community steeped in sports history and tradition.”
In 2024, LIV Golf visited three new venues - Bolingbrook Golf Club near Chicago, Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas and JCB Golf & Country Club in the UK, and Norman is confident their success will be replicated at the new locations.
He added: “We’re excited to build on the tremendous success we had last year at new LIV Golf venues in Chicago, Dallas and the UK, where we set new league attendance records and saw dramatic competition on the course."
LIV Golf Bolingbrook saw the final regular event of the 2024 season, and the second round set a new US attendance record for a single day. Given that success, it is no surprise that it will be back for the 2025 season, while there will also be return visits to the Dallas and UK venues as well as Valderrama in Spain for the third successive season.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
On LIV Golf’s return to Andalucia, Norman said: “Our partnership with Andalucía continues to deliver a memorable experience for players and fans at Valderrama, a one-of-a-kind venue in Spain.”
LIV Golf Korea will take place between 2 and 4 May 2025, before the stop in Dallas between 27 and 29 June. The return to Valderrama will be held between 11 and 13 July with the UK tournament falling between 25 and 27 of that month. The visit to Bolingbrook takes place between 8 and 10 August with the Indiana tournament coming between 15 and 17 August.
The announcement comes shortly after a report by the Sports Business Journal that four US tournaments are ‘expected’ to fall off the LIV Golf schedule, with Nashville, Houston, Las Vegas and Greenbrier apparently making way.
While only six of the venues for the 2025 season have been confirmed, it remains to be seen if a links course will be among them. In July, Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm called for a links event to be added to the schedule to help players prepare for The Open.
That idea was backed up by Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith last month, who told news.com.au's Marco Monteverde: “It was really hot [at Valderrama], the ball was going a long way up in altitude, and then getting on to links [at Royal Troon] where it’s quite cold and windy, it’s probably not the best prep.
“It’s definitely something that we spoke about. They [LIV Golf] are well aware of that. I don’t know if it’ll happen next year, but definitely in the future it’s something that we want to do.”
LIV Golf 2025 Schedule: Confirmed Events
- 2-4 May - LIV Golf Korea: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
- 27-29 June - LIV Golf Dallas: Maridoe Golf Club
- 11-13 July - LIV Golf Andalucia: Real Club Valderrama
- 25-27 July - LIV Golf UK: JCB Golf and Country Club
- 8-10 August - LIV Golf Chicago: Bolingbrook Golf Club
- 15-17 August - LIV Golf Indianapolis: The Club at Chatham Hills
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Opening Date Revealed For New Highly-Anticipated Scottish Links Course
Cabot Highlands' Old Petty course is scheduled to partially open in late summer 2025 before its grand opening the following year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
I Played In An Unusual Competition And Loved It. Why Every Golf Club Should Have This Atypical Event On Its Calendar...
Medals and Stableford competitions are great – but this could be the most fun tournament to play
By Michael Weston Published
-
Report: Four US Tournaments 'Expected' To Drop Off LIV Golf Schedule
The Sports Business Journal reports that LIV Golf's Nashville, Houston, Las Vegas and Greenbrier tournaments are not expected to be on the 2025 schedule
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Anthony Kim Among 18 LIV Golfers Confirmed For International Series Event
Kim will make a rare start away from LIV Golf at one of the Asian Tour's last events later this year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm To Miss DP World Tour Championship
The Spaniard is missing this week's DP World Tour Championship, which he has won on three occasions
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Did The LIV Golfers Get On At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship provided a thrilling finale, with all three LIV Golfers putting in fine performances at Yas Links!
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Former Major Winner Reveals Reason For Not Joining LIV Golf
Jason Day has revealed the reason why he remained on the PGA Tour circuit, as the former World No.1 claimed that he didn't join LIV Golf due to 'too many injuries'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Relegated LIV Golfer Among Notables In DP World Tour Q-school Line-Up
A recent LIV Golf player joins four Ryder Cup players and a host of multiple DP World Tour winners in a strong field for the Final Stage of Q-School
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal
The World No.3 does not believe reports of a completed merger are accurate but did suggest Trump returning as President could speed up a successful deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson Returning To The Mic In Star-Studded Match
A host of iconic faces from the world of sport and entertainment will come together for the latest edition of 'The Match' on primetime TV later this month
By Jonny Leighfield Published