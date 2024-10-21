The DP World Tour heads to South Korea for the Genesis Championship at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, where players are competing for the last opportunity to reach the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs.

Only 70 players will make it to the first of those events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with that number reducing to 50 for the DP World Tour Championship, and those who make it to the Playoffs will be determined by where they stand in the Race to Dubai rankings after this week’s tournament.

However, there is significantly more at stake at week’s event, which is co-sanctioned by the KPGA Tour. Ryder Cup ranking points are also available for European players as they try to attain automatic qualification for the 2025 match at Bethpage Black.

There is also an eye-catching purse available this week. Players will be hoping for a share of the $4m prize money, the largest on the DP World Tour since its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship in September. The winner will claim $720,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the Genesis Championship based on the typical distribution.

Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $680,000 2nd $440,000 3rd $252,000 4th $200,000 5th $169,600 6th $140,000 7th $120,000 8th $100,000 9th $89,600 10th $80,000 11th $73,600 12th $68,800 13th $64,400 14th $61,200 15th $58,800 16th $56,400 17th $54,000 18th $51,600 19th $49,600 20th $48,000 21st $46,400 22nd $45,200 23rd $44,000 24th $42,800 25th $41,600 26th $40,400 27th $39,200 28th $38,000 29th $36,800 30th $35,600 31st $34,400 32nd $33,200 33rd $32,000 34th $30,800 35th $29,600 36th $28,400 37th $27,600 38th $26,800 39th $26,000 40th $25,200 41st $24,400 42nd $23,600 43rd $22,800 44th $22,000 45th $21,200 46th $20,400 47th $19,600 48th $18,800 49th $18,000 50th $17,200 51st $16,400 52nd $15,600 53rd $14,800 54th $14,000 55th $13,600 56th $13,200 57th $12,800 58th $12,400 59th $12,000 60th $11,600 61st $11,200 62nd $10,800 63rd $10,400 64th $10,000 65th $9,600 66th $9,200 67th $8,800 68th $8,400 69th $8,000 70th $7,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Genesis Championship?

Byeong Hun An is one of the biggest names in the Genesis Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of the biggest names in the field are PGA Tour regulars Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An, who have opted to make the trip to their homeland this week rather than play in the FedEx Cup Fall event the Zozo Championship in Japan.

The duo will be hoping to impress in front of their home fans. For Kim, it offers a chance to bounce back after he missed the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open, while for An, this will be his first start since accompanying Kim on the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

Another PGA Tour regular in the field is Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished T20 at last week’s Andalucia Masters. Three-time DP World Tour winners Edoardo Molinari and Antoine Rozner also play.

Last year, Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal won the Korea Championship at the same venue, but that has now merged with the Genesis Championship, which had been a standalone KPGA Tour event. Larrazabal is in this week’s field, along with the player who won the Genesis Championship in 2023, Park Sang-hyun.

