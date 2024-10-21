Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Tom Kim is one of the big names playing in his homeland as the last DP World Tour event before the season-closing Playoffs comes from South Korea

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The DP World Tour heads to South Korea for the Genesis Championship at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, where players are competing for the last opportunity to reach the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs.

Only 70 players will make it to the first of those events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with that number reducing to 50 for the DP World Tour Championship, and those who make it to the Playoffs will be determined by where they stand in the Race to Dubai rankings after this week’s tournament.

However, there is significantly more at stake at week’s event, which is co-sanctioned by the KPGA Tour. Ryder Cup ranking points are also available for European players as they try to attain automatic qualification for the 2025 match at Bethpage Black.

There is also an eye-catching purse available this week. Players will be hoping for a share of the $4m prize money, the largest on the DP World Tour since its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship in September. The winner will claim $720,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the Genesis Championship based on the typical distribution.

Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$680,000
2nd$440,000
3rd$252,000
4th$200,000
5th$169,600
6th$140,000
7th$120,000
8th$100,000
9th$89,600
10th$80,000
11th$73,600
12th$68,800
13th$64,400
14th$61,200
15th$58,800
16th$56,400
17th$54,000
18th$51,600
19th$49,600
20th$48,000
21st$46,400
22nd$45,200
23rd$44,000
24th$42,800
25th$41,600
26th$40,400
27th$39,200
28th$38,000
29th$36,800
30th$35,600
31st$34,400
32nd$33,200
33rd$32,000
34th$30,800
35th$29,600
36th$28,400
37th$27,600
38th$26,800
39th$26,000
40th$25,200
41st$24,400
42nd$23,600
43rd$22,800
44th$22,000
45th$21,200
46th$20,400
47th$19,600
48th$18,800
49th$18,000
50th$17,200
51st$16,400
52nd$15,600
53rd$14,800
54th$14,000
55th$13,600
56th$13,200
57th$12,800
58th$12,400
59th$12,000
60th$11,600
61st$11,200
62nd$10,800
63rd$10,400
64th$10,000
65th$9,600
66th$9,200
67th$8,800
68th$8,400
69th$8,000
70th$7,600

Who Are The Star Names In The Genesis Championship?

Byeong Hun An takes a shot at the Tour Championship

Byeong Hun An is one of the biggest names in the Genesis Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of the biggest names in the field are PGA Tour regulars Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An, who have opted to make the trip to their homeland this week rather than play in the FedEx Cup Fall event the Zozo Championship in Japan.

The duo will be hoping to impress in front of their home fans. For Kim, it offers a chance to bounce back after he missed the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open, while for An, this will be his first start since accompanying Kim on the International Team at the Presidents Cup.

Another PGA Tour regular in the field is Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished T20 at last week’s Andalucia Masters. Three-time DP World Tour winners Edoardo Molinari and Antoine Rozner also play.

Last year, Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal won the Korea Championship at the same venue, but that has now merged with the Genesis Championship, which had been a standalone KPGA Tour event. Larrazabal is in this week’s field, along with the player who won the Genesis Championship in 2023, Park Sang-hyun.

The Genesis Championship is offering one of the largest payouts of the DP World Tour season, with $4m on offer at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea. The winner will bank $720,000.

Where Is The Genesis Championship?

The tournament takes place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in South Korea. The venue hosted the 2015 Presidents Cup, while it was also the location for the 2018 LPGA Tournament the International Crown.

