Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom Kim is one of the big names playing in his homeland as the last DP World Tour event before the season-closing Playoffs comes from South Korea
The DP World Tour heads to South Korea for the Genesis Championship at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, where players are competing for the last opportunity to reach the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs.
Only 70 players will make it to the first of those events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with that number reducing to 50 for the DP World Tour Championship, and those who make it to the Playoffs will be determined by where they stand in the Race to Dubai rankings after this week’s tournament.
However, there is significantly more at stake at week’s event, which is co-sanctioned by the KPGA Tour. Ryder Cup ranking points are also available for European players as they try to attain automatic qualification for the 2025 match at Bethpage Black.
There is also an eye-catching purse available this week. Players will be hoping for a share of the $4m prize money, the largest on the DP World Tour since its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship in September. The winner will claim $720,000.
Below is the prize money payout for the Genesis Championship based on the typical distribution.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$680,000
|2nd
|$440,000
|3rd
|$252,000
|4th
|$200,000
|5th
|$169,600
|6th
|$140,000
|7th
|$120,000
|8th
|$100,000
|9th
|$89,600
|10th
|$80,000
|11th
|$73,600
|12th
|$68,800
|13th
|$64,400
|14th
|$61,200
|15th
|$58,800
|16th
|$56,400
|17th
|$54,000
|18th
|$51,600
|19th
|$49,600
|20th
|$48,000
|21st
|$46,400
|22nd
|$45,200
|23rd
|$44,000
|24th
|$42,800
|25th
|$41,600
|26th
|$40,400
|27th
|$39,200
|28th
|$38,000
|29th
|$36,800
|30th
|$35,600
|31st
|$34,400
|32nd
|$33,200
|33rd
|$32,000
|34th
|$30,800
|35th
|$29,600
|36th
|$28,400
|37th
|$27,600
|38th
|$26,800
|39th
|$26,000
|40th
|$25,200
|41st
|$24,400
|42nd
|$23,600
|43rd
|$22,800
|44th
|$22,000
|45th
|$21,200
|46th
|$20,400
|47th
|$19,600
|48th
|$18,800
|49th
|$18,000
|50th
|$17,200
|51st
|$16,400
|52nd
|$15,600
|53rd
|$14,800
|54th
|$14,000
|55th
|$13,600
|56th
|$13,200
|57th
|$12,800
|58th
|$12,400
|59th
|$12,000
|60th
|$11,600
|61st
|$11,200
|62nd
|$10,800
|63rd
|$10,400
|64th
|$10,000
|65th
|$9,600
|66th
|$9,200
|67th
|$8,800
|68th
|$8,400
|69th
|$8,000
|70th
|$7,600
Who Are The Star Names In The Genesis Championship?
Two of the biggest names in the field are PGA Tour regulars Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An, who have opted to make the trip to their homeland this week rather than play in the FedEx Cup Fall event the Zozo Championship in Japan.
The duo will be hoping to impress in front of their home fans. For Kim, it offers a chance to bounce back after he missed the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open, while for An, this will be his first start since accompanying Kim on the International Team at the Presidents Cup.
Another PGA Tour regular in the field is Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished T20 at last week’s Andalucia Masters. Three-time DP World Tour winners Edoardo Molinari and Antoine Rozner also play.
Last year, Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal won the Korea Championship at the same venue, but that has now merged with the Genesis Championship, which had been a standalone KPGA Tour event. Larrazabal is in this week’s field, along with the player who won the Genesis Championship in 2023, Park Sang-hyun.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Genesis Championship?
The Genesis Championship is offering one of the largest payouts of the DP World Tour season, with $4m on offer at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea. The winner will bank $720,000.
Where Is The Genesis Championship?
The tournament takes place at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in South Korea. The venue hosted the 2015 Presidents Cup, while it was also the location for the 2018 LPGA Tournament the International Crown.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
