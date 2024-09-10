How Much It Costs To Play Bolingbrook Golf Course - LIV Golf Chicago Host
Bolingbrook Golf Club near Chicago will be firmly in the spotlight for the final regular event of the LIV Golf season – here’s how much it costs to play the municipal course
LIV Golf surprised many in April by announcing that its final regular event of the season would take place at Chicago's Bolingbrook Golf Club.
That caused a stir because, not only is it the first time a LIV Golf event will be held at the course, which is located around 30 miles from downtown Chicago, but it doesn’t have a history of hosting many professional events at all.
Perhaps the most high-profile event at Bolingbrook in recent years was a stop on the Forme Tour in 2021, an eight-event schedule created by the PGA Tour in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions, which was designed to provide competition for non-Canadian PGA Tour Canada players.
For the record, that event was the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational, which was held that July and won by Mac Meissner. The tournament had an overall purse of $115,000, so it’s safe to say that the venue has never known anything quite like the huge money – and profile – of a LIV Golf event, let alone one that will determine the outcome of the lucrative season-long Individual Championship.
Nevertheless, thanks to the decision, Bolingbrook will see two-time Major winner Jon Rahm and Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann battle it out for the $18m bonus payout that comes with being named Individual Champion, while the 54-player field as a whole will compete for a tournament payout of $25m, far outstripping the money available at any other men's elite golf tournament this week.
The municipal course, designed by Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest and opened in 1992, is a par-72 layout featuring elevated tees, rolling fairways, strategic bunkering and seven lakes.
The par-5 fifth, which measures 600 yards, is a standout hole, while the signature hole is the par-3 15th, which has an island green. The venue also has a 76,000 square-foot clubhouse.
As a public course, arranging a round there is straightforward, while it’s also relatively affordable.
The club uses a dynamic pricing model, meaning the rates can change in real time based on factors including demand, the time of day, the day of the week and the weather conditions.
However, per the official website, up until 18 October green fees are in the region of $90 per person between Monday and Thursday, $110 per person between Friday and Sunday and on holidays, with a twilight rate (after 4.00pm) of $65 per person. Carts are charged separately at $25 per person or $15 per person after 4.00pm.
Bolingbrook Golf Club Green Fees
Valid until 18 October - rates subject to change
|Time
|Green Fees
|Cart Fee
|Monday to Thursday
|$90
|$25
|Friday to Sunday and holidays
|$110
|$25
|Twilight (after 4.00pm)
|$65
|$15
Bolingbrook Golf Club Location
When Was Bolingbrook Golf Club Built?
The municipal course was designed by Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest and opened in 1992. LIV Golf Chicago will be comfortably the highest-profile event held there since it opened, with the Forme Tour’s Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational in 2021 one of few professional events it has hosted.
How Long Is Bolingbrook Golf Club?
Bolingbrook Golf Course is 7,104-yards long and includes a 600-yard par-5 fifth. Meanwhile, the signature hole is the par-3 156-yard 15th, which features an island green.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
