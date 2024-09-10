How Much It Costs To Play Bolingbrook Golf Course - LIV Golf Chicago Host

LIV Golf surprised many in April by announcing that its final regular event of the season would take place at Chicago's Bolingbrook Golf Club.

That caused a stir because, not only is it the first time a LIV Golf event will be held at the course, which is located around 30 miles from downtown Chicago, but it doesn’t have a history of hosting many professional events at all.

Perhaps the most high-profile event at Bolingbrook in recent years was a stop on the Forme Tour in 2021, an eight-event schedule created by the PGA Tour in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions, which was designed to provide competition for non-Canadian PGA Tour Canada players.

For the record, that event was the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational, which was held that July and won by Mac Meissner. The tournament had an overall purse of $115,000, so it’s safe to say that the venue has never known anything quite like the huge money – and profile – of a LIV Golf event, let alone one that will determine the outcome of the lucrative season-long Individual Championship.

Nevertheless, thanks to the decision, Bolingbrook will see two-time Major winner Jon Rahm and Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann battle it out for the $18m bonus payout that comes with being named Individual Champion, while the 54-player field as a whole will compete for a tournament payout of $25m, far outstripping the money available at any other men's elite golf tournament this week.

Jon Rahm is leading the way in the Individual Championship with only LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook to come (Image credit: Getty Images)

The municipal course, designed by Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest and opened in 1992, is a par-72 layout featuring elevated tees, rolling fairways, strategic bunkering and seven lakes.

The par-5 fifth, which measures 600 yards, is a standout hole, while the signature hole is the par-3 15th, which has an island green. The venue also has a 76,000 square-foot clubhouse.

Joaquin Niemann competes against Rahm for the Individual Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a public course, arranging a round there is straightforward, while it’s also relatively affordable.

The club uses a dynamic pricing model, meaning the rates can change in real time based on factors including demand, the time of day, the day of the week and the weather conditions.

However, per the official website, up until 18 October green fees are in the region of $90 per person between Monday and Thursday, $110 per person between Friday and Sunday and on holidays, with a twilight rate (after 4.00pm) of $65 per person. Carts are charged separately at $25 per person or $15 per person after 4.00pm.

Bolingbrook Golf Club Green Fees

Valid until 18 October - rates subject to change

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time Green Fees Cart Fee Monday to Thursday $90 $25 Friday to Sunday and holidays $110 $25 Twilight (after 4.00pm) $65 $15

Bolingbrook Golf Club Location

When Was Bolingbrook Golf Club Built? The municipal course was designed by Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest and opened in 1992. LIV Golf Chicago will be comfortably the highest-profile event held there since it opened, with the Forme Tour’s Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational in 2021 one of few professional events it has hosted.