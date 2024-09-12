Why It’s Not just $18m Up For Grabs In Rahm Vs Niemann LIV Golf Decider

Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are going head-to-head for the LIV Golf individual title in Chicago this week, that comes with an $18m bonus and championship ring, complete with a unique piece of technology.

The top two in the LIV Golf standings will tee off together at Bolingbrook Golf Club as the only two players left who can capture the individual title after superb seasons.

Rahm leads by just under three points after winning once and finishing in the top 10 in all 11 events he's finished, while Niemann has two wins as part of nine top 10s.

It means it's basically a head-to-head in Chicago, with not only a huge cash prize on offer but also an unusual piece of jewellery with a technological surprise inside.

The championship ring, along with being packed with diamonds, also contains a QR code which, when scanned, will take players to a link of the video of their title-winning moment.

It means that at any time, they can watch the moment they scooped the title time and time again.

It's an innovative prize LIV Golf is handing out to its individual champion - which Niemann described as "pretty cool" while adding his wife could be jealous of the 5.78 carats of white diamonds in the ring.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Probably my wife won't be happy knowing that my ring would have more," added the Chilean.

"No, I feel it's pretty special. It's a little different than other trophies, so it would be pretty cool to have an extra ring."

Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are going head-to-head in Chicago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm had a problem trying to picture the diamond-laden reward, but didn't seem to care too much as long as he was the one wearing it come Sunday.

"I'm trying to picture what it looks like right now, and I can't get that in my mind," said Rahm.

"It's a lot. It's definitely a lot. But honestly, who cares what it is as long as you're the one that has it. That's, I think, what most of us will be thinking."

Rahm says that with just him and Niemann left standing and with so much on the line, he's well aware of how big the stakes are at the weekend.

The LIV Golf Individual Champion Ring 💍An official 1/1 Champion Ring featuring VS & VVS diamonds paired with a concealed ball marker and embossed QR code of the winning moment 🔥@BENBALLER went to work 😤#LIVGolf @ifandco pic.twitter.com/43pbApNUFjSeptember 12, 2024

"I think you would be lying to yourself if you said there's nothing extra," said Rahm. "We're all aware it's the last event, and for the two of us, obviously we both want to win. Anybody wants to win.

"I also believe that being able to be in this position and having those extra nerves is a privilege.

"We're the only two in the entire league that are going to be feeling like that this week, so yeah, you have to embrace it and compete and still try to win but knowing there's a lot more at stake if that doesn't happen."