Why It’s Not just $18m Up For Grabs In Rahm Vs Niemann LIV Golf Decider
Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann will be fighting for the LIV Golf individual prize in Chicago which brings a unique championship ring including a QR code surprise
Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are going head-to-head for the LIV Golf individual title in Chicago this week, that comes with an $18m bonus and championship ring, complete with a unique piece of technology.
The top two in the LIV Golf standings will tee off together at Bolingbrook Golf Club as the only two players left who can capture the individual title after superb seasons.
Rahm leads by just under three points after winning once and finishing in the top 10 in all 11 events he's finished, while Niemann has two wins as part of nine top 10s.
It means it's basically a head-to-head in Chicago, with not only a huge cash prize on offer but also an unusual piece of jewellery with a technological surprise inside.
The championship ring, along with being packed with diamonds, also contains a QR code which, when scanned, will take players to a link of the video of their title-winning moment.
It means that at any time, they can watch the moment they scooped the title time and time again.
It's an innovative prize LIV Golf is handing out to its individual champion - which Niemann described as "pretty cool" while adding his wife could be jealous of the 5.78 carats of white diamonds in the ring.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Probably my wife won't be happy knowing that my ring would have more," added the Chilean.
"No, I feel it's pretty special. It's a little different than other trophies, so it would be pretty cool to have an extra ring."
Rahm had a problem trying to picture the diamond-laden reward, but didn't seem to care too much as long as he was the one wearing it come Sunday.
"I'm trying to picture what it looks like right now, and I can't get that in my mind," said Rahm.
"It's a lot. It's definitely a lot. But honestly, who cares what it is as long as you're the one that has it. That's, I think, what most of us will be thinking."
Rahm says that with just him and Niemann left standing and with so much on the line, he's well aware of how big the stakes are at the weekend.
The LIV Golf Individual Champion Ring 💍An official 1/1 Champion Ring featuring VS & VVS diamonds paired with a concealed ball marker and embossed QR code of the winning moment 🔥@BENBALLER went to work 😤#LIVGolf @ifandco pic.twitter.com/43pbApNUFjSeptember 12, 2024
"I think you would be lying to yourself if you said there's nothing extra," said Rahm. "We're all aware it's the last event, and for the two of us, obviously we both want to win. Anybody wants to win.
"I also believe that being able to be in this position and having those extra nerves is a privilege.
"We're the only two in the entire league that are going to be feeling like that this week, so yeah, you have to embrace it and compete and still try to win but knowing there's a lot more at stake if that doesn't happen."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Wyndham Clark Makes Surprising Ryder Cup Admission
Speaking at the Procore Championship, the World No.6 revealed that he felt the US Ryder Cup team 'weren't prepared' as they headed to Marco Simone last year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Biggest Con' - Stacy Lewis Reiterates Ryder Cup Missed Opportunity And Calls For Mixed Presidents Cup
The United States captain once again lamented the missed opportunity for more crossover between the Solheim and Ryder Cups last year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Padraig Harrington Reveals PGA Tour-LIV Golf 'Crossover' Idea That Is 'Only Solution' To Save Golf
Padraig Harrington says a PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger will never happen, but has a solution involving crossover invites that he feels would solve the sport's current problems
By Paul Higham Published
-
'The Ryder Cup Is Bigger Than Just The Match' - Padraig Harrington Has His Say On Jon Rahm Eligibility
Padraig Harrington says he's a renowned stickler for the rules, which influences his take on whether Jon Rahm should be eligible for the Ryder Cup
By Paul Higham Published
-
Adrian Meronk Becomes Latest LIV Golfer To Announce Plans For Further DP World Tour Appearances This Season
The Cleeks GC player says he intends to play three DP World Tour events once the LIV Golf season has concluded later this month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Eligible For DP World Tour After Officially Appealing Sanctions
The two-time Major winner will make his DP World Tour return later this month at the Open de Espana after appealing his sanctions for playing in LIV Golf events
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
How Much Money Has Joaquin Niemann Won In 2024?
Niemann has enjoyed one of the best years of his young career in 2024, with the Chilean claiming a number of titles on various Tours
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka Commits To DP World Tour Event Hoping To Become First American Winner
The five-time Major winner will be playing at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Much Money Has Jon Rahm Made Since Joining LIV Golf?
Rahm's move to LIV Golf in December 2023 caused shockwaves in the golf world and, in that period since joining, the Spaniard has won over $12m on course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much It Costs To Play Bolingbrook Golf Course - LIV Golf Chicago Host
Bolingbrook Golf Club near Chicago will be firmly in the spotlight for the final regular event of the LIV Golf season – here’s how much it costs to play the municipal course
By Mike Hall Published