How Much Money Has Jon Rahm Made Since Joining LIV Golf?
Rahm's move to LIV Golf in December 2023 caused shockwaves in the golf world and, in that period since joining, the Spaniard has won over $12m on course
Jon Rahm is regarded as one of the best golfers over the past decade, with the Spaniard picking up multiple titles, including two Major wins at the Masters and US Open.
Throughout his professional career, Rahm claimed plenty of victories on the PGA Tour, before opting to make the decision to join the LIV Golf League at the end of 2023 for the 2024 season. In his first year on the circuit, he has claimed 11 top 10s in 12 starts and remains on-course to top their individual standings, whilst his Legion XIII side are also close to first in the team portion.
So, how much money has Rahm made whilst on LIV? Well, excluding his signing fee, which is reportedly around the $500 million mark over multiple years, the 29-year-old made a bright start to his LIV Golf career.
At his first event in Mayakoba, he finished in a share of third alongside Dean Burmester and pocketed $1,250,000.
Rahm then made $525,000 for finishing solo eighth in Las Vegas, whilst a solo fifth in Jeddah gave him a $800,000 payday. Another tied eighth followed in Hong Kong, as Rahm netted $396,071.
In the next two LIV tournaments, Rahm finished tied third and tied fourth in Miami and Adelaide to pick up $833,333 and $920,000.
However, following a poor Masters, where Rahm finished in a tie for 45th, the two-time Major winner could then only finish 10th in Singapore, before withdrawing from both LIV Golf Houston and the US Open sighting a foot infection.
Although he missed a few events, he did return at LIV Golf Nashville and finished tied third on the individual leaderboard.
Coming into July, there was now a big run of events and, at LIV Golf Andalucia, Rahm's home event at Valderrama, he could only manage a tie for 10th which gave him $392,500. The following week, at The Open Championship, Rahm then produced his best result at a Major in 2024, as he finished in a share of seventh at Royal Troon.
It's hard to say whether the performance in Scotland was the boost Rahm needed but, the following week at LIV Golf UK, he would claim his first title on the circuit, as he beat fellow Legion XIII teammate, Hatton, by a single stroke at the JCB Golf And Country Club to claim the $4 million first prize.
As the LIV Golf season began to hit the final few tournaments, Rahm put in yet another fine performance at Greenbrier to finish in second spot. Although he lost to Brooks Koepka in a playoff, he pocketed $2.25m.
As of writing, Rahm is just three points clear of Joaquin Niemann in the individual standings as the League heads to Chicago and the final tournament before the Team Championship. If Rahm does finish ahead of the Chilean he can't be caught and, if he does finish top, he will secure the $18 million top prize.
Along with the individual, Rahm's Legion XIII side are also in contention for the team event trophy. Again, if his quartet were to win, they'd scoop $14 million between them. So, with a handful of tournaments left, it really is all to play for.
Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Earnings 2024
|Tournament
|Finish
|Winnings
|LIV Golf Mayakoba
|T3rd
|$1,250,000
|LIV Golf Las Vegas
|8th
|$525,000
|LIV Golf Jeddah
|5th
|$800,000
|LIV Golf Hong Kong
|T8th
|$396,071
|LIV Golf Miami
|T4th
|$833,333
|LIV Golf Adelaide
|T3rd
|$920,000
|LIV Golf Singapore
|T10th
|$371,250
|LIV Golf Houston
|W/D
|$0
|LIV Golf Nashville
|T3rd
|$1,000,000
|LIV Golf Andalucia
|T10th
|$392,500
|LIV Golf UK
|1st
|$4,000,000
|LIV Golf Greenbrier
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|Total
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|$12,738,154
Jon Rahm's Major Earnings 2024
|Tournament
|Finish
|Winnings
|Masters
|T45th
|$57,200
|PGA Championship
|Missed Cut
|$0
|US Open
|Withdrew
|$0
|The Open Championship
|T7th
|$451,833
|Total
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|$509,033
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
