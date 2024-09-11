How Much Money Has Jon Rahm Made Since Joining LIV Golf?

Jon Rahm is regarded as one of the best golfers over the past decade, with the Spaniard picking up multiple titles, including two Major wins at the Masters and US Open.

Throughout his professional career, Rahm claimed plenty of victories on the PGA Tour, before opting to make the decision to join the LIV Golf League at the end of 2023 for the 2024 season. In his first year on the circuit, he has claimed 11 top 10s in 12 starts and remains on-course to top their individual standings, whilst his Legion XIII side are also close to first in the team portion.

So, how much money has Rahm made whilst on LIV? Well, excluding his signing fee, which is reportedly around the $500 million mark over multiple years, the 29-year-old made a bright start to his LIV Golf career.

At his first event in Mayakoba, he finished in a share of third alongside Dean Burmester and pocketed $1,250,000.

Rahm then made $525,000 for finishing solo eighth in Las Vegas, whilst a solo fifth in Jeddah gave him a $800,000 payday. Another tied eighth followed in Hong Kong, as Rahm netted $396,071.

Legion XIII celebrate at LIV Golf Mayakoba (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the next two LIV tournaments, Rahm finished tied third and tied fourth in Miami and Adelaide to pick up $833,333 and $920,000.

However, following a poor Masters, where Rahm finished in a tie for 45th, the two-time Major winner could then only finish 10th in Singapore, before withdrawing from both LIV Golf Houston and the US Open sighting a foot infection.

Although he missed a few events, he did return at LIV Golf Nashville and finished tied third on the individual leaderboard.

Coming into July, there was now a big run of events and, at LIV Golf Andalucia, Rahm's home event at Valderrama, he could only manage a tie for 10th which gave him $392,500. The following week, at The Open Championship, Rahm then produced his best result at a Major in 2024, as he finished in a share of seventh at Royal Troon.

It's hard to say whether the performance in Scotland was the boost Rahm needed but, the following week at LIV Golf UK, he would claim his first title on the circuit, as he beat fellow Legion XIII teammate, Hatton, by a single stroke at the JCB Golf And Country Club to claim the $4 million first prize.

As the LIV Golf season began to hit the final few tournaments, Rahm put in yet another fine performance at Greenbrier to finish in second spot. Although he lost to Brooks Koepka in a playoff, he pocketed $2.25m.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, Rahm is just three points clear of Joaquin Niemann in the individual standings as the League heads to Chicago and the final tournament before the Team Championship. If Rahm does finish ahead of the Chilean he can't be caught and, if he does finish top, he will secure the $18 million top prize.

Along with the individual, Rahm's Legion XIII side are also in contention for the team event trophy. Again, if his quartet were to win, they'd scoop $14 million between them. So, with a handful of tournaments left, it really is all to play for.

Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Earnings 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tournament Finish Winnings LIV Golf Mayakoba T3rd $1,250,000 LIV Golf Las Vegas 8th $525,000 LIV Golf Jeddah 5th $800,000 LIV Golf Hong Kong T8th $396,071 LIV Golf Miami T4th $833,333 LIV Golf Adelaide T3rd $920,000 LIV Golf Singapore T10th $371,250 LIV Golf Houston W/D $0 LIV Golf Nashville T3rd $1,000,000 LIV Golf Andalucia T10th $392,500 LIV Golf UK 1st $4,000,000 LIV Golf Greenbrier 2nd $2,250,000 Total Row 12 - Cell 1 $12,738,154

Jon Rahm's Major Earnings 2024