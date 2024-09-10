LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout 2024
There is a huge prize money payout at the final regular tournament of the season, but there’s even more at stake than usual at Bolingbrook Golf Club
The 13th and final regular event of the LIV Golf season comes from Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago. That means there is considerably more at stake than usual for many of the 54-player field.
As always, players are competing for a prize-money payout of $25m. The winner will be handed $4m, with $2.25m heading to the runner-up. Even at the foot of the leaderboard, players will still be well compensated, with the bottom three each receiving $50,000.
The top three teams will also receive big money, with $3m going to the team finishing first, $1.5m to the team in second and $500,000 to the team coming in third.
While those figures far outstrip the payouts offered by the two other big men’s golf events this week, the Amgen Irish Open on the DP World Tour and the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour, the prize money being offered in Chicago is arguably not the greatest concern for many of the field.
At the top of the Individual Standings, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are in a two-way battle to claim the first place, which will bank the winner a bonus payout of $18m. The player finishing second will have the considerable consolation of an $8m bonus payment, while there is a $4m bonus for the player who finishes third.
At the foot of the standings, four players are in line for relegation, with various scenarios required for each to clamber into the relative safety of the Open Zone in an effort to save their LIV Golf careers.
There are also implications for three of the teams. Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII have already secured first-round byes into the season finale, the Team Championship, which will have a purse of $50m. However, Ripper GC, Smash GC and Torque GC are still in the running to claim the all-important third place in the standings for the final first-round bye.
Below is the prize-money payout for LIV Golf Chicago.
Individual LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
LIV Golf Individual Championship Bonus Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$18,000,000
|2nd
|$8,000,000
|3rd
|$4,000,000
Who Are The Star Names In LIV Golf Chicago?
Given what’s at stake, much of the attention will be on the players with most to gain – or lose – depending on their final position on the Individual Standings.
Two players, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann, are in the running to finish top of the Individual Standings. Just 2.97 points separate the pair, with Rahm in the lead. The Spaniard will become Individual Champion in his maiden LIV Golf season if he finishes ahead of or equal to Niemann among the top 15 spots on the leaderboard.
If Niemann finishes in the top three and Rahm is anywhere beneath him, he will claim the title, but anywhere lower takes his destiny out of his hands, with his position dependent on where Rahm finishes.
Five players can still claim the $4m for finishing third on the Individual Standings. Tyrrell Hatton currently occupies the position, although Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka could yet take his place.
At the foot of the standings, Scott Vincent, Branden Grace, Kalle Samooja and Kieran Vincent are all currently in the Drop Zone, with Pat Perez one place above in the relative safety of the Open Zone.
If the four can’t make it into the Open Zone after this week’s event, they will be facing the prospect of the end of their LIV Golf careers, with only a top-three finish in the upcoming LIV Golf Promotions event left to save their status.
Where Is LIV Golf Chicago?
The 13th and final regular tournament of the LIV Golf season takes place at Bolingbrook Golf Club, which is located 30 miles from downtown Chicago and includes an island green on the 15th – its signature hole.
Who Is Playing In LIV Golf Chicago?
The best LIV Golf has to offer are in the field, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. However, much of the attention will be on Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann, who are the remaining two players in with a chance of winning the Individual Championship and claiming the bonus prize of $18m.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
LIV Golf Announces Five New Hires Including Former Minecraft CEO
