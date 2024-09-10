LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout 2024

The 13th and final regular event of the LIV Golf season comes from Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago. That means there is considerably more at stake than usual for many of the 54-player field.

As always, players are competing for a prize-money payout of $25m. The winner will be handed $4m, with $2.25m heading to the runner-up. Even at the foot of the leaderboard, players will still be well compensated, with the bottom three each receiving $50,000.

The top three teams will also receive big money, with $3m going to the team finishing first, $1.5m to the team in second and $500,000 to the team coming in third.

While those figures far outstrip the payouts offered by the two other big men’s golf events this week, the Amgen Irish Open on the DP World Tour and the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour, the prize money being offered in Chicago is arguably not the greatest concern for many of the field.

At the top of the Individual Standings, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are in a two-way battle to claim the first place, which will bank the winner a bonus payout of $18m. The player finishing second will have the considerable consolation of an $8m bonus payment, while there is a $4m bonus for the player who finishes third.

Joaquin Niemann is the only player who can beat Jon Rahm to the Individual Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the foot of the standings, four players are in line for relegation, with various scenarios required for each to clamber into the relative safety of the Open Zone in an effort to save their LIV Golf careers.

There are also implications for three of the teams. Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII have already secured first-round byes into the season finale, the Team Championship, which will have a purse of $50m. However, Ripper GC, Smash GC and Torque GC are still in the running to claim the all-important third place in the standings for the final first-round bye.

Below is the prize-money payout for LIV Golf Chicago.

Individual LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

LIV Golf Individual Championship Bonus Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $18,000,000 2nd $8,000,000 3rd $4,000,000

Who Are The Star Names In LIV Golf Chicago?

Tyrrell Hatton is third in the Individual Standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given what’s at stake, much of the attention will be on the players with most to gain – or lose – depending on their final position on the Individual Standings.

Two players, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann, are in the running to finish top of the Individual Standings. Just 2.97 points separate the pair, with Rahm in the lead. The Spaniard will become Individual Champion in his maiden LIV Golf season if he finishes ahead of or equal to Niemann among the top 15 spots on the leaderboard.

If Niemann finishes in the top three and Rahm is anywhere beneath him, he will claim the title, but anywhere lower takes his destiny out of his hands, with his position dependent on where Rahm finishes.

Five players can still claim the $4m for finishing third on the Individual Standings. Tyrrell Hatton currently occupies the position, although Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka could yet take his place.

At the foot of the standings, Scott Vincent, Branden Grace, Kalle Samooja and Kieran Vincent are all currently in the Drop Zone, with Pat Perez one place above in the relative safety of the Open Zone.

If the four can’t make it into the Open Zone after this week’s event, they will be facing the prospect of the end of their LIV Golf careers, with only a top-three finish in the upcoming LIV Golf Promotions event left to save their status.

Where Is LIV Golf Chicago? The 13th and final regular tournament of the LIV Golf season takes place at Bolingbrook Golf Club, which is located 30 miles from downtown Chicago and includes an island green on the 15th – its signature hole.