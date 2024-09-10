LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout 2024

There is a huge prize money payout at the final regular tournament of the season, but there’s even more at stake than usual at Bolingbrook Golf Club

The 13th and final regular event of the LIV Golf season comes from Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago. That means there is considerably more at stake than usual for many of the 54-player field.

As always, players are competing for a prize-money payout of $25m. The winner will be handed $4m, with $2.25m heading to the runner-up. Even at the foot of the leaderboard, players will still be well compensated, with the bottom three each receiving $50,000.

The top three teams will also receive big money, with $3m going to the team finishing first, $1.5m to the team in second and $500,000 to the team coming in third.

While those figures far outstrip the payouts offered by the two other big men’s golf events this week, the Amgen Irish Open on the DP World Tour and the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour, the prize money being offered in Chicago is arguably not the greatest concern for many of the field.

At the top of the Individual Standings, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are in a two-way battle to claim the first place, which will bank the winner a bonus payout of $18m. The player finishing second will have the considerable consolation of an $8m bonus payment, while there is a $4m bonus for the player who finishes third.

At the foot of the standings, four players are in line for relegation, with various scenarios required for each to clamber into the relative safety of the Open Zone in an effort to save their LIV Golf careers.

There are also implications for three of the teams. Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII have already secured first-round byes into the season finale, the Team Championship, which will have a purse of $50m. However, Ripper GC, Smash GC and Torque GC are still in the running to claim the all-important third place in the standings for the final first-round bye.

Below is the prize-money payout for LIV Golf Chicago.

Individual LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$2,250,000
3rd$1,500,000
4th$1,000,000
5th$800,000
6th$700,000
7th$600,000
8th$525,000
9th$442,500
10th$405,000
11th$380,000
12th$360,000
13th$340,000
14th$320,000
15th$300,000
16th$285,000
17th$270,000
18th$260,000
19th$250,000
20th$240,000
21st$230,000
22nd$220,000
23rd$210,000
24th$200,000
25th$195,000
26th$190,000
27th$185,000
28th$180,000
29th$175,000
30th$170,000
31st$165,000
32nd$160,000
33rd$155,000
34th$150,000
35th$148,000
36th$145,000
37th$143,000
38th$140,000
39th$138,000
40th$135,000
41st$133,000
42nd$130,000
43rd$128,000
44th$128,000
45th$125,000
46th$125,000
47th$123,000
48th$120,000
49th$60,000
50th$60,000
51st$60,000
52nd$50,000
53rd$50,000
54th$50,000

Team LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,500,000
3rd$500,000

LIV Golf Individual Championship Bonus Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$18,000,000
2nd$8,000,000
3rd$4,000,000

Who Are The Star Names In LIV Golf Chicago?

Tyrrell Hatton takes a tee shot at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Tyrrell Hatton is third in the Individual Standings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given what’s at stake, much of the attention will be on the players with most to gain – or lose – depending on their final position on the Individual Standings.

Two players, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann, are in the running to finish top of the Individual Standings. Just 2.97 points separate the pair, with Rahm in the lead. The Spaniard will become Individual Champion in his maiden LIV Golf season if he finishes ahead of or equal to Niemann among the top 15 spots on the leaderboard.

If Niemann finishes in the top three and Rahm is anywhere beneath him, he will claim the title, but anywhere lower takes his destiny out of his hands, with his position dependent on where Rahm finishes.

Five players can still claim the $4m for finishing third on the Individual Standings. Tyrrell Hatton currently occupies the position, although Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka could yet take his place.

At the foot of the standings, Scott Vincent, Branden Grace, Kalle Samooja and Kieran Vincent are all currently in the Drop Zone, with Pat Perez one place above in the relative safety of the Open Zone.

If the four can’t make it into the Open Zone after this week’s event, they will be facing the prospect of the end of their LIV Golf careers, with only a top-three finish in the upcoming LIV Golf Promotions event left to save their status.

Where Is LIV Golf Chicago?

The 13th and final regular tournament of the LIV Golf season takes place at Bolingbrook Golf Club, which is located 30 miles from downtown Chicago and includes an island green on the 15th – its signature hole.

Who Is Playing In LIV Golf Chicago?

The best LIV Golf has to offer are in the field, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith. However, much of the attention will be on Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann, who are the remaining two players in with a chance of winning the Individual Championship and claiming the bonus prize of $18m.

