LIV Golf Bedminster Purse, Prize Money And Field

The third edition of the LIV Golf Series gets underway at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, with Englishman Paul Casey set to make his debut alongside former Ryder Cup captain, Henrik Stenson.

Stenson was set to lead the European team in Rome in 2023 however, was stripped of the captaincy following his decision to join the Greg Norman-fronted venture. The Swede said he was "hugely disappointed" at the decision but expressed that the LIV Golf Series was something he wanted to experience.

Casey and Stenson join fellow Ryder Cup counterparts Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia in the field, with the latter having performed a U-turn on his expected resignation from the DP World Tour.

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sadom Kaewkanjana and Abraham Ancer enter off the back of impressive displays at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews with the quartet having each finished inside the top-11.

Charles Howell III, who is ranked 19th in the PGA Tour Career Money List having won just over $40m, also makes hit debut this week with three-time Tour winner, Jason Kokrak.

Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural event at Centurion Club in London, whilst fellow South African Branden Grace took top honours in Portland. Stinger GC, Schwartzel’s team captained by Louis Oosthuizen, were victorious in the team aspect at Centurion Club and Dustin Johnson led the 4 Aces to victory in the first LIV Golf event on American soil.

The story of the third event will be written at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, approximately 40 miles west of New York City. The Fazio designed course was set to host the 2022 PGA Championship but was stripped of the honour after the PGA of America said it would be "detrimental to the brand." The decision came just days after Donald Trump's apparent endorsement of the Capitol Building riots.

Bedminster last played host to elite professional golf in 2017 when Park Sung-hyun secured her first Major championship at the US Women's Open.

LIV Golf Bedminster Field

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie du Plessis

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig (am)

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Prize Money Breakdown