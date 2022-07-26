LIV Golf Bedminster Purse, Prize Money And Field
Take a look at who is playing and how much money is on offer in the third edition of the LIV Golf Series in New Jersey
The third edition of the LIV Golf Series gets underway at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, with Englishman Paul Casey set to make his debut alongside former Ryder Cup captain, Henrik Stenson.
Stenson was set to lead the European team in Rome in 2023 however, was stripped of the captaincy following his decision to join the Greg Norman-fronted venture. The Swede said he was "hugely disappointed" at the decision but expressed that the LIV Golf Series was something he wanted to experience.
Casey and Stenson join fellow Ryder Cup counterparts Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia in the field, with the latter having performed a U-turn on his expected resignation from the DP World Tour.
Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sadom Kaewkanjana and Abraham Ancer enter off the back of impressive displays at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews with the quartet having each finished inside the top-11.
Charles Howell III, who is ranked 19th in the PGA Tour Career Money List having won just over $40m, also makes hit debut this week with three-time Tour winner, Jason Kokrak.
Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural event at Centurion Club in London, whilst fellow South African Branden Grace took top honours in Portland. Stinger GC, Schwartzel’s team captained by Louis Oosthuizen, were victorious in the team aspect at Centurion Club and Dustin Johnson led the 4 Aces to victory in the first LIV Golf event on American soil.
The story of the third event will be written at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, approximately 40 miles west of New York City. The Fazio designed course was set to host the 2022 PGA Championship but was stripped of the honour after the PGA of America said it would be "detrimental to the brand." The decision came just days after Donald Trump's apparent endorsement of the Capitol Building riots.
Bedminster last played host to elite professional golf in 2017 when Park Sung-hyun secured her first Major championship at the US Women's Open.
LIV Golf Bedminster Field
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Laurie Canter
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Hennie du Plessis
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Justin Harding
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Yuki Inamori
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jediah Morgan
- Kevin Na
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Carlos Ortiz
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig (am)
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Travis Smyth
- Henrik Stenson
- Hudson Swafford
- Hideto Tanihara
- Peter Uihlein
- Scott Vincent
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,125,000
|3
|$1,500,000
|4
|$1,050,000
|5
|$975,000
|6
|$800,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$560,000
|11
|$540,000
|12
|$450,000
|13
|$360,000
|14
|$270,000
|15
|$250,000
|16
|$240,000
|17
|$232,000
|18
|$226,200
|19
|$220,000
|20
|$200,000
|21
|$180,000
|22
|$172,000
|23
|$170,000
|24
|$168,000
|25
|$166,000
|26
|$164,000
|27
|$162,000
|28
|$160,000
|29
|$158,000
|30
|$156,000
|31
|$154,000
|32
|$152,000
|33
|$150,000
|34
|$148,000
|35
|$146,000
|36
|$144,000
|37
|$142,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$136,000
|41
|$134,000
|42
|$132,000
|43
|$130,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$126,000
|46
|$124,000
|47
|$122,000
|48
|$120,000
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.