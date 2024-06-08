LIV Golf Announces New Partnership Deal For US Events

Italian luxury car brand Maserati will have a presence at upcoming US events, as well as on the CW Network

Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Houston
LIV Golf has announced a partnership with luxury car maker Maserati
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

LIV Golf has announced a new partnership with Maserati North America and the circuit’s US broadcaster the CW Network.

The arrangement will see the Italian luxury car manufacturer and the CW Network integrated at various LIV Golf tournaments over the remainder of the 2024 season.

Beginning at this week’s LIV Golf Houston tournament, Maserati will serve as an official automotive partner for LIV Golf, while the link-up will be repeated at upcoming events in Nashville and Chicago. There will also be additional exposure via the CW Network’s tournament coverage and promotion.

Each of the tournaments will feature on-site Maserati product displays and branding along with curated drive experiences and VIP hospitality for some attendees, customers and fans.

Vehicles at the events will include the GranCabrio Trofeo Spyder, the MC20 Cielo Spyder, the GranTurismo Trofeo and GranTurismo Folgore EV coupes and Grecale Trofeo and Grecale Folgore EV SUVs.

To coincide with the announcement, LIV Golf has also released a video featuring Majesticks GC co-captain Ian Poulter and his teammate Sam Horsfield taking a Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo for a test drive.

LIV Golf Senior Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships Monica Fee explained that the partnership was the perfect fit: "Maserati is synonymous with power, performance, elegance, and excitement – all attributes that align with the LIV Golf brand,” she said.

“Our League is reenergizing the sport and driving engagement with new mainstream audiences that are craving action and innovation. We are excited to have this prestigious brand supporting our tournaments in Houston, Nashville, and Chicago where Maserati’s presence will elevate the fan experience."

Head of Maserati North America Kelly MacDonald added: “The LIV Golf brand shares our brand’s spirit of innovation and creates engaging, unique experiences for new and existing audiences to the sport. We are thrilled to highlight our latest performance, sports and super sports cars at these events while welcoming new golf fans to the Maserati family.”

Todd Braverman, EVP/Head of National Sales for majority owner of the CW Networkm Nexstar Media Group, Inc, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Maserati to the world of LIV Golf on The CW. This partnership not only elevates Maserati’s premiere brand with on-site activations and experiences, but also showcases the reach of CW Sports’ live coverage and promotion across 100 percent of the country.”

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸