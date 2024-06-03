LIV Golf Houston Prize Money Payout 2024

After a mid-season break of over a month, the LIV Golf League resumes with its eighth tournament of the season.

The most recent event was held at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore at the beginning of May, where Brooks Koepka claimed his first title of the season, and a payout of $4m from the overall purse of $25m.

That’s what’s on offer this week, too, as the big-money circuit visits Texas for the first time for LIV Golf Houston.

It’s not just the winner who will be well rewarded. The player finishing second will claim $2.25m, while the star who finishes third will take home $1.5m. The player who finishes fourth will receive another seven-figure sum, $1m.

Brooks Koepka won the most recent event, in Singapore (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those figures are comparable to one of the most prestigious events of the PGA Tour season taking place this week, the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, where the winner will also receive $4m from its $20m purse.

However, unlike that event, which has a cut, each of the players in the field at the Golf Club of Houston will receive some payment, with even the stars occupying the bottom three places on the leaderboard winning $50,000 each.

Of the $25m on offer at the tournament, $5m will be shared among the top three teams, with the winning team boosting their coffers by $3m, the runner-up by $1.5m and the team finishing third $500,000.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC currently leads the way in the team standings, and he will be hoping to help it to more success in his home state.

Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Houston.

Individual LIV Golf Houston Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Houston Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Houston?

Jon Rahm is looking for his first LIV Golf victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, some of the best players in the world are in the field, including DeChambeau, who is playing in his first tournament since finishing runner-up to Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship.

Other big names in the field include Brooks Koepka, who won the most recent LIV Golf event in Singapore, but couldn’t follow that up with a second successive PGA Championship win.

While Koepka left Valhalla disappointed, he at least made the cut, which can’t be said of Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm. He’ll be hoping to get firmly back on track here with his maiden LIV Golf win.

Other big names in the field include LIV Golf money list leader Joaquin Niemann, who has won two events this year. The other winners so far this year also play – Dean Burmester, Abraham Ancer, Dustin Johnson and Brendan Steele.

Richard Bland, who won the Senior PGA Championship in May, also plays, along with another veteran, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson.

Other Major winners, including Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith are also in the field.

Anthony Kim also plays as he returns to the scene of his last victory, the 2010 Shell Houston Open.

Where Is LIV Playing In Houston? The tournament is LIV Golf’s first visit to Texas, and takes place at the Golf Club of Houston. The event is likely to be particularly special for the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, who hails from the state, and Anthony Kim, who won his first PGA Tour event at the course, the Shell Houston Open, in 2010.