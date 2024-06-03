LIV Golf Houston Prize Money Payout 2024
Some big names are in the field for the resumption of the LIV Golf League after a mid-season break, and players are competing for another huge prize fund
After a mid-season break of over a month, the LIV Golf League resumes with its eighth tournament of the season.
The most recent event was held at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore at the beginning of May, where Brooks Koepka claimed his first title of the season, and a payout of $4m from the overall purse of $25m.
That’s what’s on offer this week, too, as the big-money circuit visits Texas for the first time for LIV Golf Houston.
It’s not just the winner who will be well rewarded. The player finishing second will claim $2.25m, while the star who finishes third will take home $1.5m. The player who finishes fourth will receive another seven-figure sum, $1m.
Those figures are comparable to one of the most prestigious events of the PGA Tour season taking place this week, the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, where the winner will also receive $4m from its $20m purse.
However, unlike that event, which has a cut, each of the players in the field at the Golf Club of Houston will receive some payment, with even the stars occupying the bottom three places on the leaderboard winning $50,000 each.
Of the $25m on offer at the tournament, $5m will be shared among the top three teams, with the winning team boosting their coffers by $3m, the runner-up by $1.5m and the team finishing third $500,000.
Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC currently leads the way in the team standings, and he will be hoping to help it to more success in his home state.
Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Houston.
Individual LIV Golf Houston Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Houston Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf Houston?
As ever, some of the best players in the world are in the field, including DeChambeau, who is playing in his first tournament since finishing runner-up to Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship.
Other big names in the field include Brooks Koepka, who won the most recent LIV Golf event in Singapore, but couldn’t follow that up with a second successive PGA Championship win.
While Koepka left Valhalla disappointed, he at least made the cut, which can’t be said of Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm. He’ll be hoping to get firmly back on track here with his maiden LIV Golf win.
Other big names in the field include LIV Golf money list leader Joaquin Niemann, who has won two events this year. The other winners so far this year also play – Dean Burmester, Abraham Ancer, Dustin Johnson and Brendan Steele.
Richard Bland, who won the Senior PGA Championship in May, also plays, along with another veteran, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson.
Other Major winners, including Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith are also in the field.
Anthony Kim also plays as he returns to the scene of his last victory, the 2010 Shell Houston Open.
Where Is LIV Playing In Houston?
The tournament is LIV Golf’s first visit to Texas, and takes place at the Golf Club of Houston. The event is likely to be particularly special for the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, who hails from the state, and Anthony Kim, who won his first PGA Tour event at the course, the Shell Houston Open, in 2010.
What’s The Prize Money Payout For LIV Golf Houston?
Like every other regular season tournament, there is an overall purse of $25m at LIV Golf Houston, with $20m for the individual competition, and $5m for the team element. The individual winner will claim $4m.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
