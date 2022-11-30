LIV And PGA Tour Should 'Get On With What They're Doing' - Adam Scott

Adam Scott says the PGA Tour and LIV Golf should "get on with what they're doing" amid talks of the two organisations entering discussions and working together.

Tiger Woods was adamant that Greg Norman "has to go" and legal action be "stayed" for the two tours to work together, echoing Rory McIlroy's words from earlier in the month at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

However, Adam Scott - who seems loyal to the PGA Tour in his bid to win more Majors - doesn't seem to think that LIV and the PGA Tour need to do anything other than focus on their own businesses.

“I guess they’re speaking for the PGA Tour somewhat these day it seems,” Scott said of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at this week's Australian Open. "But I don’t know what this coming together is. I don’t know, is someone making that up? Like, is that a possibility? I don’t know.

“I really am not involved at that level at all and it seems like all speculation to me. I genuinely feel like LIV should get on with what they’re doing and the PGA Tour should get on with what they’re doing and it will all sought out, whether that’s together or not, I have no clue.

“But I don’t necessarily think that it has to be together or not together for the good of the game. I think the good of the game will prevail, but it’s a big shake-up and we’re not used to that. And that’s where I think it’s at at the moment.”

Scott's compatriot Marc Leishman, who joined LIV Golf at the end of August, said that Greg Norman has "done a good job" and admitted that players are entitled to their opinions on the future of the LIV CEO.

“I think Greg’s done a good job, he’s got the players," Leishman said. “I think it’s something that everyone’s got an opinion on and they’re certainly entitled to that. I’m just enjoying where I’m at at the moment. I’m happy to go about my career quietly, not get into all that stuff.”

This week's men's Australian Open takes place alongside the Women’s Australian Open at the same time and at the same venues - Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath.

