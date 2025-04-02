'I Think We All Hoped It Would Have Been A Little Further Long, And That's No Secret' - Brooks Koepka's Echoes Recent Tough Love Towards LIV Golf
The five-time Major champion said progress is being made with the PIF-backed circuit after stating it was "quite far behind" its rivals on The Joe Pomp Show
One of the LIV Golf League's biggest names, Brooks Koepka has once again shown his bosses some tough love after echoing recent sentiments on where the PIF-backed circuit finds itself early on in year four.
Koepka moved across from the PGA Tour back in 2022 for a seven-figure fee and has gone on to claim the most individual tournament wins with five.
But while the Floridian has earned a significant amount of money and been extremely successful since his switch, the Smash GC captain isn't completely satisfied with where the league finds itself overall.
Speaking on The Joe Pomp Show recently, the five-time Major winner expressed his forthright opinion on LIV's first four years and his hopes that it will kick on now that new CEO, Scott O'Neil is in place.
Koepka said: “Look we’re four years in, it’s just getting its feet wet and figuring out what direction they want it to go. Obviously, there’s been a lot of change and hires of people within LIV and now having Scott [O’Neil]
“I think Scott’s a great guy and he can lead LIV to where it needs to be or where it should be because we are behind, to be quite fair.”
Prior to the 2025 campaign, LIV did not make a huge number of big-name signings as it had in previous years, instead choosing to focus on the league's infrastructure and partnerships.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Arguably the biggest deal completed by the PIF-backed circuit during the winter was a TV deal with Fox Sports in the US and ITV in the UK. But again, Koepka pointed out that the current agreement does not include live TV coverage of every round.
Referencing his previous answer at first, the 34-year-old continued: “Behind where we should be. From bringing sponsors in to hitting the international market and the US market.
“It [the new TV deal] definitely helps, but we need to take that and expand it and grow it. We’re not on Fox every single day we play. So we’ve still got room to grow but we’ve got the right people in charge now and I’m excited to see where it goes.”
And on Wednesday, a week after his chat with Joe Pompliano and in the build-up to LIV Golf Miami - Koepka's home event - the West Palm Beach-born pro reiterated his view.
He said: "I think we all hoped [the LIV Golf League] would have been a little bit further along, and that's no secret. No matter where you're at, you always hope everything is further along. But they're making progress, and it seems to be going in the right direction."
Full response from DeChambeau and Koepka today when asked about LIV's business momentum in the league's fourth year pic.twitter.com/axS9IjYbqYApril 2, 2025
Whether Koepka is around to see LIV's progression remains to be seen, with rumors he was looking to move back over to the PGA Tour not helped by a recent interview with Fred Couples who said he believed Koepka was more than open to the idea.
In response, the five-time Major winner - whose length of contract is not officially known - said: "I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfil, and then we’ll see what happens. I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does.
"Right now, I’m just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the Majors, how does this team win, and then we’ll figure out next year and how to play better again. It’s the same thing. It’s just a revolving cycle. I’ve got nothing. Everybody else seems to know more than I do."
In the meantime, Koepka will be hoping for a better performance at Trump National Doral than he managed last year where he finished T45th on seven-over. A week after LIV Golf Miami is the first men's Major of the year, The Masters.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How You Can Play St Andrews Old Course In Reverse
You can win a tee time on the 'reversed' Old Course at St Andrews next year by shooting the lowest gross score over the virtual links this April
By Elliott Heath Published
-
New To Golf Social Media? Here Are The Content Creators You Should Be Following...
From instruction and tips, to tour and travel content, there's a lot of excellent material out there to feed our love of the game and keep us entertained
By Michael Weston Published
-
'He’s Over There And We Only See Him Four Or Five Times A Year, And It’s Disappointing For All Of Us' - Curtis Strange Claims Joaquin Niemann 'Needs' To Be On The PGA Tour
Niemann has started 2025 in phenomenal fashion thanks to two victories on the LIV Golf League in three starts. However, Strange believes he should be back on the PGA Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Unveils Its Own Version Of Creator Classic Featuring Grant Horvat, Rick Shiels, Fat Perez And Bryan Bros
Taking place at LIV Golf Miami, six players from the circuit will play alongside six of the game's biggest content creators in a nine-hole scramble event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Carlos Ortiz 'Overjoyed' To Earn Open Championship Spot After Pulling Away From LIV Rivals During International Series Macau Victory
The Mexican finished with a blistering six-under 64 to earn his second Asian Tour prize and clinch a spot at the 153rd Open Championship
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At International Series Macau - Open Spots Up For Grabs As Multiple LIV Pros In Contention Going Into Final Day
After a busy Moving Day at Macau Golf and Country Club, a number of LIV golfers are in contention for the victory and a potential spot at The Open Championship
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
'If We Want To Figure Out Why The Game Of Golf Is Not Back Together, Go Ask Those Guys' - Scottie Scheffler Insists LIV Golfers To Blame For Golf's Big Divide
Scottie Scheffler reiterated his stance that LIV golfers were to blame for the continued split in men's pro golf, while insisting the PGA Tour still had a better standard
By Paul Higham Published
-
Paul McGinley Proposes ‘One Of The Things That I Think LIV Have Got Right’ To Be Applied To PGA Tour
The Golf Channel analyst thinks a key change implemented by LIV Golf could make all the difference to the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Singapore Title
The Chilean won his second LIV Golf event of the season thanks to a bogey-free 65 on Sunday in Singapore
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Jon Rahm Equals Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf Record After Strong Start In Singapore
The Legion XIII captain matched Bryson DeChambeau's record for consecutive scores under-par in the second round of LIV Golf Singapore
By Mike Hall Published