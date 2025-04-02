'I Think We All Hoped It Would Have Been A Little Further Long, And That's No Secret' - Brooks Koepka's Echoes Recent Tough Love Towards LIV Golf

One of the LIV Golf League's biggest names, Brooks Koepka has once again shown his bosses some tough love after echoing recent sentiments on where the PIF-backed circuit finds itself early on in year four.

Koepka moved across from the PGA Tour back in 2022 for a seven-figure fee and has gone on to claim the most individual tournament wins with five.

But while the Floridian has earned a significant amount of money and been extremely successful since his switch, the Smash GC captain isn't completely satisfied with where the league finds itself overall.

Speaking on The Joe Pomp Show recently, the five-time Major winner expressed his forthright opinion on LIV's first four years and his hopes that it will kick on now that new CEO, Scott O'Neil is in place.

Koepka said: “Look we’re four years in, it’s just getting its feet wet and figuring out what direction they want it to go. Obviously, there’s been a lot of change and hires of people within LIV and now having Scott [O’Neil]

“I think Scott’s a great guy and he can lead LIV to where it needs to be or where it should be because we are behind, to be quite fair.”

Prior to the 2025 campaign, LIV did not make a huge number of big-name signings as it had in previous years, instead choosing to focus on the league's infrastructure and partnerships.

Arguably the biggest deal completed by the PIF-backed circuit during the winter was a TV deal with Fox Sports in the US and ITV in the UK. But again, Koepka pointed out that the current agreement does not include live TV coverage of every round.

Referencing his previous answer at first, the 34-year-old continued: “Behind where we should be. From bringing sponsors in to hitting the international market and the US market.

“It [the new TV deal] definitely helps, but we need to take that and expand it and grow it. We’re not on Fox every single day we play. So we’ve still got room to grow but we’ve got the right people in charge now and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

And on Wednesday, a week after his chat with Joe Pompliano and in the build-up to LIV Golf Miami - Koepka's home event - the West Palm Beach-born pro reiterated his view.

He said: "I think we all hoped [the LIV Golf League] would have been a little bit further along, and that's no secret. No matter where you're at, you always hope everything is further along. But they're making progress, and it seems to be going in the right direction."

Whether Koepka is around to see LIV's progression remains to be seen, with rumors he was looking to move back over to the PGA Tour not helped by a recent interview with Fred Couples who said he believed Koepka was more than open to the idea.

In response, the five-time Major winner - whose length of contract is not officially known - said: "I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfil, and then we’ll see what happens. I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does.

"Right now, I’m just focused on how do I play better, how do I play better in the Majors, how does this team win, and then we’ll figure out next year and how to play better again. It’s the same thing. It’s just a revolving cycle. I’ve got nothing. Everybody else seems to know more than I do."

In the meantime, Koepka will be hoping for a better performance at Trump National Doral than he managed last year where he finished T45th on seven-over. A week after LIV Golf Miami is the first men's Major of the year, The Masters.