Tiger Woods Calls For Greg Norman To Step Down From LIV Golf

Tiger Woods has said that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has to leave his position for the PGA Tour and its rival to co-exist.

There has been animosity between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf since the Norman-fronted organisation began earlier in the year and Woods has been one of the most vocal supporters of the PGA Tour throughout the controversy. Now, the 46-year-old has echoed similar sentiments of another prominent proponent of the Tour, Rory McIlroy, who has said that Norman has to go to achieve progress in the current stalemate between the two organisations.

Speaking ahead of the Hero World Challenge he hosts this week in the Bahamas, 15-time Major winner Woods, when asked if the two organisations could co-exist, said: “Not right not. Not with their leadership. Not with Greg there and his animosity towards the Tour itself. I don’t see that happening. As Rory said and I said it as well, Greg’s got to leave.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that executives from the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and at least three of the Majors would meet at next month’s exhibition tournament, The Match, as they plot a path forward for tackling the ongoing threat posed by LIV Golf. Woods is due to play in that tournament with McIlroy, and it is likely significant that the powers-that-be have chosen at a tournament where they are both in attendance to meet.

LIV Golf is expanding in 2023 with a 14-tournament League and $405 million in prize money. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has elevated some of its events, meaning they will offer a $20 million minimum purse as it attempts to persuade its best players not to move to LIV Golf. Recently, there have been reports that Norman will be replaced as CEO, a claim that LIV Golf denies.

