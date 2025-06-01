'Before You Make Assumptions, Make Sure You Get All The Facts Right Before Basing It On Pictures And Little Clips' - Lexi Thompson Responds To US Women's Open Slow Play Criticism

Pace of play has been spoken about regularly throughout the week at the US Women's Open, and now one of the big names in the field has responded to criticism about it.

Lexi Thompson, who missed the cut at Erin Hills after being three-over-par, was one of the players mentioned in the slow play bracket after her playing partner, Charley Hull, was seen sitting on the ninth tee box as Thompson and final playing partner, Nelly Korda, holed out on the eighth green.

Charley already sitting on 9 tee before Lexi's finished up putting on 8. pic.twitter.com/0Bc08GataYMay 29, 2025

Along with that moment, Hull was also seen walking around 50 yards ahead of the American pair following their tee shots on the 18th, while the Englishwoman was also seen muttering to herself while Thompson stood over her putt on the first day.

Now though, Thompson, who was making her 19th straight US Women's Open appearance, has released a statement to her Instagram speaking about the two days of play.

In the post on social media, the Major winner praised the USGA, its volunteers and the fans, before then having her say on the slow play matter, writing: "Because pace of play was a huge talking point this week. (I) Want people to realize our group basically waited on every single hole on the group in front, we were never out of position/warned/ or on clock.

"I’ll be the first one to say I’m not as fast as my playing partners the two days, but I’m also the last person that wants to be out there for six hours. So before you make assumptions, make sure you get all the facts right before basing it on pictures and little clips. That’s all!"

Hull has made her thoughts clear on the matter of slow play previously, with the 29-year-old even proposing the idea of players losing their Tour cards if they get a certain amount of strikes.

Certainly, it wasn't just the Thursday and Friday where play was slow at the US Women's Open, with the Saturday of the championship seeing the final group take six hours to complete their rounds.

On Sunday, organizers moved groupings from three balls to two balls and, in terms of the first pair, Kiara Romero and Celine Borge, they reportedly managed to get around Erin Hills in under four hours.

Along with addressing the matter of slow play, Thompson also emphasized that she hasn't fully retired from the game of golf following her announcement back in May 2024.

"I never used the word retire, I said not a full time schedule, because I’m not sure how much I will play," explained Thompson in her social media post.

"(I'm) Just taking it one (step) at a time. That’s why I’m still playing the tournaments I actually enjoy or want to play in. Much love to my true fans out there, thank you for your genuine support, you’re amazing."