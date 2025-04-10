'The Most Unjust Thing' - Gary Player Recalls Guan Tianlang Penalty As Masters Legends Weigh In On Slow Play Issue

Three of the greatest players in the game have had their say on the slow play issue in golf, and responded to comments made yesterday by Fred Ridley about how Augusta National might be looking to tackle the problem.

The Augusta National chairman said that the Drive Chip & Putt competition, which took place on Sunday at Augusta, could well have time limitations in play at next year's event.

It followed criticism of one unnamed girl playing in the tournament using AimPoint, a putting procedure that a lot of people think slows up the pace of play.

It was suggested that the player took two minutes to take a putt, something Ridley witnessed, and during his press conference he hinted that the junior event that precedes The Masters could introduce a timekeeping system from next year.

"It's interesting, but every phase of the competition has the same length chip and the same length putt, so it's really not necessary to pace that off," Ridley said yesterday.

"They know how many yards that is. But nevertheless that's what they were doing.

"I think it's safe to assume that next year at the Drive, Chip & Putt you will see some sort of time limitations placed on the competition."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tom Watson mentioned the option of a two-shot penalty, which he said was something amateur golfer Guan Tianlang from China was hit with during the 2013 Masters [it was actually a one-shot penalty].

Gary Player remembers the incident well, and the South African was not impressed with the decision.

"One of the most amazing things I've ever seen at Augusta is that young Chinese chap," said Player, who didn't think Guan would break 90 "hitting woods to every hole".

"I think it was the most unjust thing giving him a two-shot penalty because there were other players without a question of a doubt taking more time than he was, and it would have been the biggest faux pas in the world if he didn't make the cut.

"And he made it in spite of that. That's one of the remarkable things."

Amateur golfer Guan Tianlang was hit with a one-stroke penalty for slow play at the 2013 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Player, however, was keen to stress where he stands on slow play in the game, which he described as "a curse".

"People are watching pro golf. Pro golf is not the important thing in golf. The amateur is the heart of the game, not us," he added.

"But they're all watching us on television, and when they see us taking our time, they do it.

"And there's nothing worse than when you have five-, five-and-a-half-hour rounds of golf."

Nicklaus, meanwhile, said he believes Ridley's comments may have been "taken a little out of context".

"I think we've had one for a long time on the PGA Tour," he said, referring to the current slow play policy.

"Whether that timing is the correct one or not, I don't know. But there's always been one.

"I think, what, 40 seconds they get for a shot? Around that. And with a few tolerances."