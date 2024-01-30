Leaked Photo Appears To Confirm Cameron Smith’s New LIV Golf Signing

The Ripper GC captain looks increasingly set to lock in another all-Australian line-up for his team...

Cameron Smith during a practice round prior to the ISPS Handa Australian Open
published

More fuel has been added to the fire surrounding Lucas Herbert's proposed move to LIV Golf after a leaked photo of the Australian appeared to show him wearing Ripper GC apparel in Mexico, days before the start of the new season.

Officially still a PGA Tour player for the time being, Herbert has long been rumored as the final piece in Cameron Smith's Ripper GC jigsaw - joining the 2022 Open champion and six-time PGA Tour winner, Marc Leishman.

Matt Jones was re-signed by Smith over the course of the off-season to become the third member of the roster - despite some apparent uncertainty over whether he would come back.

Meanwhile, Jediah Morgan moved on to pastures new after finishing the 2023 season in the Drop Zone of the individual standings and then failing in his bid to regain a place off his own back at the LIV Golf Promotions event in December.

He is therefore expected to be replaced by the 28-year-old Herbert, who has three DP World Tour victories and a solitary PGA Tour title to his name - the 2021 Bermuda Championship - since 2020. 

Yet, Herbert's quest for more silverware and consequently larger pay checks could be improved in the coming campaign should a photo - shared by Fox Sports Australia - prove to be legitimate.

The image appears to show Smith and Herbert at opposite ends of a three-person group photo in Original Penguin polos with the Ripper GC logo on both their tops and caps. Herbert has long been an Adidas ambassador, so the switch in circuit could also lead to a change in apparel sponsor as well.

The former World No.40 was said to have been convinced to join LIV during December's run of tournaments Down Under - a period which hosted the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship - won by LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann and the PGA Tour's Min Woo Lee, respectively.

The final batch of official player-signing announcements from LIV are expected to arrive on Wednesday, less than 48 hours before the League's third season kicks off in Mayakoba, Mexico.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

