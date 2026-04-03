'There Has To Be Some Accountability' - Nick Faldo Brands PGA Tour's Tiger Woods Stance 'Predictably Weak'

Tiger Woods needs to have proper accountability for his action after his latest DUI charge, says Sir Nick Faldo, who branded the PGA Tour's response to the matter as "predictably weak".

New bodycam footage released by police shows the entire process of Woods' second arrest on DUI charges after his fourth car accident - the most famous coming in 2021 in California which almost cost him his leg.

Woods has now stepped away from golf to deal with his problems, and has been granted permission to leave the USA for an international rehab facility.

And Faldo believes that "everything will carry on as normal" when Woods returns, which would see the 50-year-old avoid taking true accountability for his actions.

"Compare it to other sports or businesses and what have you - if you were done for DUI a couple of times in your business, what would happen to you?" Faldo told reporters on a pre-Masters media call as published by Sky Sports.

"I've got a feeling that if he disappears and comes back in a couple of months, everything will carry on as normal. I'm not sure if that's right - that's not a good message to the kids of today, is it?"

The PGA Tour released a statement in support of Woods after his decision to seek help but Faldo thinks the Tour should be holding a man who has so much involvement in shaping its future to a higher standard of accountability - especially given his problems are "self-inflicted."

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"There are two sides to this right now," added Faldo. "There's one side that's like 'well, let's care for Tiger', but then there's got to be a responsibility and accountability side as well. This is a serious issue he's done.

"The PGA Tour statement was so predictably weak. They showed that the Tour will look after him, as they always have done, but then there has to be some accountability to take.

"I think something should be done a little bit more serious than waving him off to a tropical island [for his rehab] and saying 'welcome back in three or four months', whatever it might be."

PGA Tour 'must be disappointed'

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tiger Woods on X)

Woods chairs the Future Competition Committee which is charged with developing a new schedule and format for the PGA Tour - and although it will continue working without him he's expected to pick up his position when he returns.

And Faldo feels that's just not right, for Woods to escape without any punishment considering the responsibility the PGA Tour has given him.

"I would have thought the PGA Tour, behind closed doors, must be very disappointed that they pay Tiger tens of millions to be on the golf course and work off the golf course with this business role he has got," Faldo added.

"They're not going to get much on the golf course. He has only finished nine tournaments in the last five years and yet they think that he's the future on the golf course and the future in the decision-making. They must say 'boy, what do we get out of that?'

"It's for the official bodies to decide but you would have thought, in a normal walk of life, there is some accountability for doing that, isn't there?"