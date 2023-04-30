Laurie Canter Makes Hole-In-One At LIV Golf Singapore

Coming into Singapore, it was announced that Laurie Canter would be replacing Sam Horsfield in the Majesticks GC side, with Canter joining teammates Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson after Horsfield withdrew due to injury.

In 2023, the Majesticks side have struggled in the team format, with their best result being a sixth place finish in Orlando, with their other results being a tied 10th, two 11th place finishes, as well as being dead last in Tucson.

Bringing in Canter, the Englishman managed to finish second out of the Majesticks quartet and, on Sunday at Sentosa, he produced a hole-in-one at the par 3 17th hole as he secured a T27 finish.

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Speaking after the hole-in-one, Canter revealed that: "I ended up going with a 7. I just missed it a little, so I was sort of screaming at it to stay in the air. And, yeah, I mean, when I watched it back, I couldn't believe how far it pitched on the green. So, I mean, yeah, I guess it's not the best shot I hit all day, but obviously delighted with the result."

He went on to add: "We couldn't see it go in because the..., it was just the way the light was on the green at the time. So kind of saw it bounce and heard like a sort of murmur that it was going to be a half-decent shot. And then everyone up at the green went mental at it. Yeah, we just had a bit of a laugh. Yeah, once we realized it went in we went nuts. First one in a tournament."

The ace is the third in LIV Golf history, with Matt Wolff making one back in 2022, and Chase Koepka making one in Adelaide just last week. In Australia, Koepka's hole-in-one came at the 'Watering Hole', with the American showered in beer as the surrounding fans went berserk.