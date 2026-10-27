'It’s Very Important To Us They Keep The Likes Of Cam Smith And Bryson DeChambeau In That Playing Roster' - LIV Golf Adelaide Chief Sets Ultimatum To The Circuit After Player Exodus

Speaking to SEN radio, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has revealed Adelaide won't go through with any future LIV events unless a strong field is confirmed

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Bryson DeChambeau waves to the crowd
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The main story currently surrounding LIV Golf involves the players, specifically who is committing to LIV 2.0 and who is wanting out from the circuit.

A deadline of October 25th had been set, but that has been extended to October 30th, with little detail known about what the new schedule for LIV 2.0 will actually look like.

Reports claim it will be a 10-event schedule in 2027, split between five tournaments in the United States and five international events.

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One of those international tournaments, given its success, is potentially going to be Australia, but that will depend on one big factor.

Anthony Kim celebrates victory on the 18th green during LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf Adelaide produced one of the biggest stories in golf during 2026, with Anthony Kim claiming victory for the first time in 16 years

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf Adelaide has been the circuit's jewel in the crown since 2023, with its attendance figures and atmosphere on the ground earning the prize of the World’s Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025).

However, with the future of the League uncertain, especially with the mass exodus of players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, it's left the question of will the events go ahead or not?

Speaking on Australian radio station SEN, South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, revealed there had been indications from LIV officials that the event in 2027 will go ahead, but it was being monitored by tournament officials.

Peter Malinauskas and Scott O&#039;Neil speak during a press conference

Malinauskas (left) and LIV Golf CEO, Scott O'Neil, during LIV Golf Adelaide

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"It’s tricky. LIV Golf are officially telling us that they are all systems go to be back here," Malinauskas explained to SEN this week.

"We are monitoring it pretty closely. What’s happening with the players is going to be the most instructive outcome here.

"It’s very important to us they keep the likes of Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau in that playing roster; that underpins the success of the event. That’s something we are monitoring closely just to see how it unfolds.

"We’re not going to go through with LIV unless they put on the standard of event they have put on in the past, which has been truly exceptional.

"We’re going to know for sure in the next two to three weeks."

Bryson DeChambeau smiles next to his caddie

Reports claim that DeChambeau remains committed to LIV Golf 2.0 and is working behind the scenes to help the circuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, the LIV Golf League and the South Australia Government confirmed that Adelaide would be the home of LIV Golf in Australia, with an extension agreement going through until 2031.

However, with just a handful of names committing to LIV Golf 2.0, including Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele, the possibility of events taking place up until 2031 appear less likely to what they were 18 months ago.

What's more, further recent reports are claiming that Dustin Johnson is one of many LIV Golfers attempting to negotiate with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the original backers of LIV, in an attempt to receive money for their unpaid LIV Golf contracts.

First reported by The Athletic, it's been alleged that the 10 players involved have refused to sign a new agreement with LIV 2.0 until their claims are addressed.

In terms of LIV Golf themselves, the circuit recently confirmed that former TaylorMade executive, Mark King, has been signed to chair its Advisory Board.

Following the appointment, the League claims it remains "on track" to secure the support needed to reach its new era.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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