The main story currently surrounding LIV Golf involves the players, specifically who is committing to LIV 2.0 and who is wanting out from the circuit.

A deadline of October 25th had been set, but that has been extended to October 30th, with little detail known about what the new schedule for LIV 2.0 will actually look like.

Reports claim it will be a 10-event schedule in 2027, split between five tournaments in the United States and five international events.

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One of those international tournaments, given its success, is potentially going to be Australia, but that will depend on one big factor.

LIV Golf Adelaide produced one of the biggest stories in golf during 2026, with Anthony Kim claiming victory for the first time in 16 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf Adelaide has been the circuit's jewel in the crown since 2023, with its attendance figures and atmosphere on the ground earning the prize of the World’s Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025).

However, with the future of the League uncertain, especially with the mass exodus of players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, it's left the question of will the events go ahead or not?

Speaking on Australian radio station SEN, South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, revealed there had been indications from LIV officials that the event in 2027 will go ahead, but it was being monitored by tournament officials.

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Malinauskas (left) and LIV Golf CEO, Scott O'Neil, during LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s tricky. LIV Golf are officially telling us that they are all systems go to be back here," Malinauskas explained to SEN this week.

"We are monitoring it pretty closely. What’s happening with the players is going to be the most instructive outcome here.

"It’s very important to us they keep the likes of Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau in that playing roster; that underpins the success of the event. That’s something we are monitoring closely just to see how it unfolds.

"We’re not going to go through with LIV unless they put on the standard of event they have put on in the past, which has been truly exceptional.

"We’re going to know for sure in the next two to three weeks."

Reports claim that DeChambeau remains committed to LIV Golf 2.0 and is working behind the scenes to help the circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, the LIV Golf League and the South Australia Government confirmed that Adelaide would be the home of LIV Golf in Australia, with an extension agreement going through until 2031.

However, with just a handful of names committing to LIV Golf 2.0, including Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele, the possibility of events taking place up until 2031 appear less likely to what they were 18 months ago.

What's more, further recent reports are claiming that Dustin Johnson is one of many LIV Golfers attempting to negotiate with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the original backers of LIV, in an attempt to receive money for their unpaid LIV Golf contracts.

First reported by The Athletic, it's been alleged that the 10 players involved have refused to sign a new agreement with LIV 2.0 until their claims are addressed.

In terms of LIV Golf themselves, the circuit recently confirmed that former TaylorMade executive, Mark King, has been signed to chair its Advisory Board.

Following the appointment, the League claims it remains "on track" to secure the support needed to reach its new era.