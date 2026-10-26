Graeme McDowell Becomes 12th Big Name To Quit LIV Golf

The list of players to leave LIV Golf has grown by one after Graeme McDowell confirmed he would not be signing up to any new version of the league.

The 2010 US Open winner signed up to the inaugural LIV Golf League ahead of the opening event in May 2022, resigning his PGA Tour membership shortly before.

He went on to play for Cleeks, Smash and OKGC throughout his time there but failed to lift an individual trophy, managing a best result of T2nd at LIV Golf Virginia in 2025.

But following the Saudi PIF's exit from the league and as the future is attempted to be shaped by new creditors, BC Partners, McDowell has confirmed he will not be a part of whatever 'LIV 2.0' looks like.

In a statement shared on his social media, the 47-year-old said: "I've decided not to pursue LIV 2.0.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had over the last four years and want to thank everyone who has been a part of that journey."

At the end of the statement, the Northern Irishman wrote: "I look forward to the next chapter in my career" but stopped short of confirming whether he would be planning a return to the DP World Tour.

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Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk, Tom McKibbin and David Puig are among the players who have confirmed their intention to resume their respective careers in Europe next season.

For others, such as Ian Poulter, they still have the option to retire or wait until senior golf offers them a potential route back.

Alternatively, as things stand, pros can also take a year out or compete on any of the other worldwide tours before taking their chances with PGA Tour Q-School more than 12 months from now.

At the time of writing, only five players have publicly committed to signing up for the new-look LIV - Richard Bland, Ben Campbell, Victor Perez, Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale.

However, reports have suggested as many as 15 players have "tentatively committed" to LIV 2.0 at this stage, with the initial player-commitment deadline having now passed and the hard deadline still to come.

Who will not play in LIV Golf 2.0?

Thomas Pieters has confirmed he will leave LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)