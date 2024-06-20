Lack Of Bryson DeChambeau Shows Why Olympic Golf Qualifying Needs A Change

Golf is being played in the Olympic Games for the third straight time, but Paris 2024 will be the first time this glorious sport of ours will be showcased in all its glory.

The Zika virus affected participation in the sport's Olympic return after an absence of 112 years back in 2016 when Justin Rose won a thriller in Rio.

And then next up Covid-19 badly limited spectator numbers as Xander Schauffele claimed Olympic gold at the delayed Japan 2020.

This time we'll have a famous venue with Ryder Cup host Le Golf National and a full crowd to really showcase the very best of what golf has to offer, but there's just one problem - some of the sport's biggest names won't be there.

An argument can also be made about the format as well, but let's just tackle the final men's Olympic Golf field here, which was finalised after the US Open at Pinehurst, won so dramatically by Bryson DeChambeau.

As the man of the moment, this year's best Major performer and arguably the face of men's pro golf right now Bryson DeChambeau won't be teeing it up in Paris - and for the good of the game that's missing a huge opportunity.

Admittedly it's a tricky one, as a professional sport that doesn't have the Olympics as the pinnacle of the game and with so many American stars you can't have them all in - as an Olympic sport it's got to try and promote it globally.

But there's a fine line between getting representatives in from as many nations as possible and having the best players in the world involved to help promote the game in what is the biggest sporting shop window there is.

And with so many eyeballs on a sport they wouldn't usually watch, you need to showcase it at its very best - that's why Olympic Golf organisers have missed out on a huge opportunity.

Golf missing a trick as big stars miss out

The numbers look pretty good on paper with the top eight in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) involved in the 60-man Olympic field, the winners of two of the three Majors this year and overall 10 Major champions.

Under qualification criteria, the top 15 in OWGR qualify automatically with a maximum of four from the same country - with only the USA managing this - with other countries having a maximum of two players going down the standings until the field of 60 is full.

On the participation side it's great, as 32 countries will be represented and making golf more global is a big aim for everyone in the sport - but on ensuring the maximum exposure having some huge names not taking part is a big miss.

DeChambeau is the hottest name in golf right now, and importantly for the sport his popularity is growing in the online and social media space as well as on the course - so having him in Paris would be a huge plus.

And with all due respect, he brings a charisma, popularity and personality that none of Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele or even Scottie Scheffler can bring to the table.

Having DeChambeau mixing it in the athletes village with stars from sports all around the world would attract so many headlines and so many eyeballs to the sport that finding a way to get players in like him - who crucially can combine star power with star ability - should have been priority number one.

And it's not just DeChambeau and not just LIV Golf stars, as if you look from both tours at Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka they'd all fit the bill for America - and globally Cameron Smith and Adam Scott for Australia, Sergio Garcia for Spain and Louis Oosthuizen for South Africa would all lift the event.

How could qualification change?

It's clear that the OWGR doesn't do the job here - and although you can run a parallel with qualifying for the Majors, the Olympics is a different event altogether.

But like Majors, maybe there should be a qualifying event, a way to get some big names, if they play well, into the Games in what would surely be a hugely enjoyable and watchable one-off at some point in the season.

The PGA Tour has just given Tiger Woods his own exemption category into their Signature Events - and that's in no way thinking he can win one but because of the interest, intrigue and, crucially, eyeballs that come with him.

And that's what the Olympic Golf event is about. Yes it's about having players from all over the world competing for golfing gold, but also showing the world the game that's not universally as popular as those of us entrenched in it think it is to the outside world.

That means star names, and that means finding a way to get them in - such as also using performances in Majors up and above just OWGR numbers. For reference DeChambeau has gone T6, 2, W in this year's three Majors so should really walk into the Olympics.

And it could mean removing the four-man limit for one country and possibly increasing the field from 60 upwards - that would need backing from the Olympics as they don't want too many players in one sport, but it wouldn't really lengthen the event so would be workable.

We'll still have Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in Paris, who bring personality and global stardom, but not having DeChambeau there in particular is a mistake - as a player just as likely to win as he is to bring plenty of headlines not teeing it up is a big missed opportunity for growth.