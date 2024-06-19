'It Will Make It That Much Sweeter' - Bryson DeChambeau Targets 2028 Olympics After Missing Out On Paris Games
Bryson DeChambeau is seeing the positives after missing out on a place in the men's US team for the Olympics
Bryson DeChambeau is arguably the only player who could challenge Scottie Scheffler for the title of world’s best golfer over the last few weeks, thanks to his finishes of sixth at The Masters, runner-up at the PGA Championship and victory at the US Open.
However, while Scheffler, who has five wins on the PGA Tour this season, has safely booked his ticket to the Olympics in Paris courtesy of his world ranking, for LIV golfer DeChambeau, there is disappointment for the second edition of the Games running as he misses out on a debut appearance for the US.
In 2020, he had to withdraw due to contracting Covid and this time, it's largely down to the fact that, the 2023 PIF Saudi Invitational aside, his only world-ranking events since joining the big-money circuit two years ago have been in the Majors.
Despite that, DeChambeau is now back in the world’s top 10 following his second US Open title at Pinehurst No.2, but it’s not quite high enough to qualify for the Olympics, with the men’s field finalized early in the week.
DeChambeau is coming back down to earth after his US Open win and preparing for LIV Golf Nashville, where he first admitted missing out on the team had left him disappointed.
He said: “It's funny because in 2020 I was on the team, I got Covid the week before, and I couldn't go to the Olympics. That was frustrating. I have always loved representing Team USA, whether it's been the world team amateur, the Walker Cup, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup. It's been some of the greatest moments of my life. Anytime you get a chance to represent your country, I'm all for it.
“This time around, it's disappointing, but I understand the decisions I made, and the way things have played out has not been necessarily perfectly according to plan.”
Even with his limited opportunities to make the US team, DeChambeau felt he had a chance to make it, but he is philosophical about why he has missed out and is instead looking forward to having the chance again at the 2028 games in Los Angeles.
He said: “I've done my best up until now to give myself a chance according to the OWGR, but I realize and respect where the current situation of the game is, albeit it's frustrating and disappointing. Hopefully 2028 will be a little different situation, and it will make it that much sweeter.”
DeChambeau also addressed whether he really is the world’s best player at the moment, despite what the world ranking says.
He said: “So what's funny is in 2018 when I won back-to-back FedExCup Playoff events, I felt like even though the OWGR didn't reflect me being No.1, I felt like I was No.1. I felt like I was playing good enough to where I could win this week, I could win again and I could win again.
“That was kind of the same thing that I sort of feel right now. I don't feel like the stats reflect purely what it shows exactly. But being 10th I think I am, is what it says, is awesome. For only playing a few events, most of them being Majors.
“Am I the best player in the world? It's not for me to decide. I'm just going to go out there and play the best golf I possibly can and try to get that darned ball in the hole quicker than everybody else. I'm not going to put a label or title on myself. That's not what I do. I'm here to go play the best golf I can and inspire others and give people some great entertainment.”
'I'm Humbled By All Of It'
DeChambeau certainly managed that in recent days, both with his form on the course and his classy interactions with fans, while he has noticably matured from the sometimes brash figure of just a few years ago.
The 30-year-old became emotional when he reflected on how his life and reputation has turned around in a relatively short space of time.
Maybe the best thing you'll see today. Here's Bryson at his #LIVGolf Nashville presser expressing his gratitude to everyone for the support. You 100% have my permission to shed tears here without judgment. I🫡you sir!@b_dechambeau @Crushers_GC @livgolf_league pic.twitter.com/1lYzKBfBZzJune 19, 2024
“Can you keep giving me these stats?" he joked. "They're making me get emotional. I haven't truly cried yet, and I don't want this to be the time I cry. I've got to just say I'm humbled by all of it. I never have thought that from a year and a half ago, things would be where they're at right now.”
