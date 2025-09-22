Keegan Bradley Brings In Golfing Legend For Ryder Cup Pep Talk

A golfing legend will attend the Ryder Cup for the first time in almost 40 years as Keegan Bradley has invivted the great Larry Nelson to Bethpage Black.

The World Golf Hall of Fame member was a brilliant Ryder Cup player, going 9-3-1 in his three appearances (1979, 81 and 87) including an incredible 9-0 return from his first two.

Nelson even beat Seve Ballesteros four times in one Ryder Cup in 1979, but despite his obvious credentials he was never given the honor of being USA captain or even used as a vice-captain.

The 78-year-old in fact hasn't even attended the Ryder Cup since playing in his final one in 1997, but thanks to Bradley's invite he'll be at Bethpage Black to offer some inspiration to the current side.

“It was really special to me,” Nelson told Golfweek. “I haven’t been to the Ryder Cup since 1987, but I’m thrilled to be going this year and it meant a lot to me that Keegan went out of his way to include me.”

“I don’t plan on talking to the team, but if called on I will. I can’t tell you how touched I am that Keegan took the time to personally invite me."

Many feel the fact Nelson was overlooked by the PGA of America was a huge mistake given how well he played in the event, and Bradley feels he can play a big role as an ambassador for the team at Bethpage.

"It’s really more of an honor for us to have him," Bradley said of Nelson.

"Sometimes I feel silly in this role of like inviting Larry Nelson to do this when he’s just this amazing golfer but better person, bigger role in our Ryder Cup history, and it’s really fun for us to see the guys around him and to have his knowledge and just his presence.

"He’s a guy that we all look up to and really look forward to bringing him in at Bethpage."

'One of the best humans beings I’ve ever met'

Larry Nelson went 4-0 in the 1981 Ryder Cup victory for the USA (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time Major champion Nelson was in the running to be Ryder Cup captain a number of times, notably 1995 and 97, but never got the nod.

Bradley believes a combination of Nelson's character and his Ryder Cup experience will make him a great man to have around his team.

"I think that Larry Nelson is one of the best humans beings I’ve ever met in my life," said Bradley.

"Hearing the stories from him and Lanny Wadkins and hearing about these old Ryder Cups and just knowing about his service to the country and his incredible Ryder Cup record, and then to top it off of like what an amazing human being he is, it’s more of an asset for us to have him around.

"To have him around our guys, to have him talk about what the Ryder Cup means to him, tell stories of when he played.

"His Ryder Cup where he beat Seve four times, unbelievable, it’s like up there winning a Major, nobody ever beat Seve four times."