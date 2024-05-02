Junior Ryder Cup Star Signs With Under Armour Ahead Of PGA Tour Debut
16 year old golfing sensation, Kris Kim, signs apparel and footwear deal with Under Armour
There are few golfers who at 16 years old are ready to do battle with the world's best on the PGA Tour but after receiving a sponsor's invite, English teenager Kris Kim is set to do just that at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson held at TPC Craig Ranch, Texas.
In what must be a whirlwind week already for the teenage prodigy, Kim has now put pen to paper in a deal that will see him wear Under Armour Apparel and the brand's latest footwear, the Drive Pro shoe.
“Under Armour has helped me for some time now. I’m very grateful for their support and very happy to continue the partnership,” said Kim.
Kim had a breakout year in 2023, claiming victory of the Boys’ Amateur Championship, European Boys’ Individual Championship and The McGregor Trophy and is the first amateur to be sponsored by the CJ group, hence the sponsor's invitation to this week's PGA Tour event where he’ll tee off in the same field as fellow Under Armour athlete Jordan Spieth.
The 16 year old star will be striding the fairway of TPC Craig ranch while sporting the Under Armour logo and Kevin Ross, Managing Director at Under Armour EMEA, is certainly delighted to have the young Englishman on the brand's roster. “It’s great to be working with such an exciting talent as Kris. His hard work, ethic and humble nature aligns with the values of Under Armour perfectly. We look forward to supporting Kris to reach his goals over the coming years.”
Kim will be hoping for good week upon his first PGA Tour start and will lean on the experience of playing in front of large crowds at the Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone last year where he produced a dominating singles win over American, Miles Russell, who became the youngest ever player to make the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event last month.
