Sponsor Exemptions Revealed For Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational gets underway on the 13th February and, along with the guaranteed starters, multiple sponsor exemptions have been granted to various players
Although the 2025 Genesis Invitational won't be taking place at its usual venue of Riviera Country Club, Torrey Pines is stepping up to the plate to stage the event that is hosted by Tiger Woods.
Playing as the PGA Tour's third Signature Event of the year, there's set to be a stacked field present and, amongst those, are four sponsor exemptions.
On Monday 3rd February, it was revealed that Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland are the four sponsor exemptions, with it unclear as to whether tournament host, Woods, will also be part of the field.
Spieth, who returned from injury at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after wrist surgery in August, showed glimpses of his old form in California, with the three-time Major winner carding a five-under 67 final round to finish at level-par for the tournament.
In that event, Rose finished in a share of third as his fine form around Pebble Beach continued. What's more, the Englishman moved up to 16th in the FedEx Cup standings following his strong showing, and another positive for Rose is that he has great form round Torrey Pines, claiming the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019.
The final two players who secured Genesis Invitational sponsor exemptions are Fowler and Woodland, who also both secured sponsor exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am alongside Spieth and Harry Hall.
Last year, Woodland received one of the four exemptions into the Genesis Invitational, playing alongside host, Woods, in the process. At the tournament, Woods spoke about Woodland's return to the game of golf following brain surgery at the end of 2023.
"I think what Gary has gone through, I don't think people have really given it enough play. I think we haven't had enough conversation about what he's gone through and how difficult life was for Gary and how scary that each and every moment he's afraid of dying, and the anxiety of that. And to have a surgery and remove a tumor out of his brain and to come back and play the tour—that’s an unbelievable story. I think that we should applaud him for what he's been able to overcome."
Sponsor exemptions always provide a big talking point when they are announced, with some claiming that they are unfair and bypass the qualification process given that the PGA Tour is officially a meritocracy where players play their way into the big tournaments.
To qualify for a Signature Event, players must have finished inside the top 50 of the previous season's FedEx Cup standings, with spots also granted to those inside the top 10 of the current FedEx Cup standings and the 'Aon Swing 5,' which is the top 5 points scorers between Signature Events. There's also places handed out to tournament winners and top-ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
In 2024, many fans questioned why Webb Simpson and Adam Scott had received multiple invites to Signature Events, with PGA Tour player, Dylan Wu, stating it was "suspect" that two of the six Player Directors, who had not managed to secure their own tee time via qualification, had received more than one invite into events that offered higher prize money and greater FedEx Cup points.
Once again, some on social media have questioned the additions to the Signature Event, with Spieth sitting 84th in the World Rankings and 158th in the FedEx Cup standings. Along with Spieth, Fowler is 85th in the world and 91st in the FedEx Cup, whilst Woodland is 188th and 57th in the FedEx Cup.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
