Jon Rahm Named Second Highest-Paid Athlete In The World After LIV Golf Move

Five golfers feature on the latest Forbes list of the 50 highest-paid athletes in the world, with Jon Rahm coming in second behind only soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rahm’s inclusion on the list, which tracks income earned between 1 May 2023 and 1 May 2024, is not unexpected following his huge deal to sign for LIV Golf last December. However, considering his support for the PGA Tour before joining, his decision to consider a switch to LIV Golf raised eyebrows, but he later admitted the money on offer had come into his thinking.

Rahm’s total earnings are reported as $218m, with Ronaldo out in front at $260m thanks to his move to Saudi club Al Nassr. Rahm’s play-related earnings were reportedly $198m, with endorsements and sponsorships accounting for another $20m. Rahm, who is 29, is one of 22 players under 30 on the list.

Further down the list in 19th is Rory McIlroy. Despite once again failing to add to his four Major titles, the most recent two of which came in 2014, he remains one of the game’s biggest needle movers, and hasn’t spent time outside the top three in the world rankings since 2022 after another successful PGA Tour season.

McIlroy, who became one of several big-name investors in F1 team Alpine in 2023, had earnings of $80.1m, with over half of that coming from off-course ventures.

Rory McIlroy is the game's second-highest earner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite only limited competitive action due to injury, the money kept rolling in for 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, who is 23rd on the list with on-course earnings of $12.2m dwarfed by other earnings of $55m to bank him a total of $67.2m.

Six places beneath him stands current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who had total earnings of $59.2m during the period, with $39.2m of that coming from his huge success on the course, which has included four wins in 2024 alone.

Scottie Scheffler has been in the form of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his move to LIV Golf in 2022, Cameron Smith has also cashed in. The Ripper GC captain sits 43rd on the list with total earnings of $48m and all but $4m coming from his success on the course, which included two wins on the big-money circuit over the time period.

In 2023, LIV golfers Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson featured in the top 10 of the list, but both have now dropped out of the top 50.

You can view the full Forbes list here.