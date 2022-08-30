‘An Offer I Couldn’t Ignore’ – Cameron Smith Explains LIV Golf Move

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cameron Smith has revealed that money was just one of the factors in his decision to sign-up with LIV Golf.

Weeks of speculation came to an end earlier when Smith was confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf arrivals, with each of them in the field for the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event beginning in Boston later in the week.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

It is unconfirmed how much the World No.2 has been offered to join the Saudi-backed venture. However, a report earlier in the month put the figure at $100m+. Now, Smith has explained that it played a role in his decision. Speaking to Golf Digest (opens in new tab), the 29-year-old said: “[Money] was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that or say that wasn’t a reason. It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore.”

While the financial incentives of signing up for LIV Golf are well documented, Smith insists that it wasn’t the biggest pull in his decision. He said: “The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing. I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing. I’ve lived over here seven years now, and I love living in the US, but just little things like missing friends’ weddings, birthday parties and seeing your mates having a great time at rugby league games has been tough.”

There are plans to turn the Series into a 14-tournament League in 2023. When details of the expansion were announced last month, it was also revealed that Australia was one of the countries earmarked for a tournament. Compatriot Marc Leishman has also signed up for LIV Golf, and Smith thinks that’s a possibility the organisation won’t be able to ignore. He said: “I’m sure with Leish and I playing it’ll be appealing for LIV.”

Finally, Smith cited the team aspect of the Series as something that held particular appeal. He said: “For me personally, I love teams golf, and it’s something I wish I could have more often. I love the four-person teams aspect. Even when you’re out of the tournament, there’s something else to play for.”

It is expected that Smith will lead an all-Australian team in his debut tournament in the Series, which begins at The International in Boston on Friday.