‘An Offer I Couldn’t Ignore’ – Cameron Smith Explains LIV Golf Move

The Australian has admitted a number of factors influenced his decision to sign up for the Saudi-backed venture

Cameron Smith takes a tee shot at the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Cameron Smith has revealed that money was just one of the factors in his decision to sign-up with LIV Golf.

Weeks of speculation came to an end earlier when Smith was confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf arrivals, with each of them in the field for the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event beginning in Boston later in the week.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

It is unconfirmed how much the World No.2 has been offered to join the Saudi-backed venture. However, a report earlier in the month put the figure at $100m+. Now, Smith has explained that it played a role in his decision. Speaking to Golf Digest (opens in new tab), the 29-year-old said: “[Money] was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that or say that wasn’t a reason. It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore.”

While the financial incentives of signing up for LIV Golf are well documented, Smith insists that it wasn’t the biggest pull in his decision. He said: “The biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule is really appealing. I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing. I’ve lived over here seven years now, and I love living in the US, but just little things like missing friends’ weddings, birthday parties and seeing your mates having a great time at rugby league games has been tough.”

There are plans to turn the Series into a 14-tournament League in 2023. When details of the expansion were announced last month, it was also revealed that Australia was one of the countries earmarked for a tournament. Compatriot Marc Leishman has also signed up for LIV Golf, and Smith thinks that’s a possibility the organisation won’t be able to ignore. He said: “I’m sure with Leish and I playing it’ll be appealing for LIV.”

Finally, Smith cited the team aspect of the Series as something that held particular appeal. He said: “For me personally, I love teams golf, and it’s something I wish I could have more often. I love the four-person teams aspect. Even when you’re out of the tournament, there’s something else to play for.”

It is expected that Smith will lead an all-Australian team in his debut tournament in the Series, which begins at The International in Boston on Friday.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

