'When They Slap You With A Large Amount Of Money In Your Face, Your Feelings Do Change' - Jon Rahm Opens Up On LIV Golf Move

Jon Rahm says there were "reasons beyond money" for joining LIV Golf but has spoken of the moment when he got 'slapped in the face' with the huge sum ahead of his switch from the PGA Tour over to the 54-hole league.

Rahm made the big money switch in December, where his fee was reported to be north of $500m. It saw him becoming a team captain for the league's new 13th team, Legion XIII, and was considered to be one of LIV Golf's biggest signings to date.

The Spaniard discussed his move on Golf.com's 'Breakthrough', admitting that he owed it to his family to set them up for life and also revealed that winning The Masters, which meant he was exempt for life and also in every other Major for the next five years, was a factor.

"I would say there was two instances," he told Golf.com's Dylan Dethier of his reasoning to move over to LIV.

"I think dynamics started to change right and there was a lot of division at that time and yes for me to want to change there had to be reasons beyond the money. So when I said that I fully meant that it’s true.

“When they slap you with a large amount of money in your face, your feelings do change.”Jon Rahm goes deep on LIV, and life, and the Masters, in this episode of Breakthrough with @dylan_dethier. Full interview: https://t.co/558cIEnXnw pic.twitter.com/8iaPjpxmS3February 6, 2024 See more

"Now when they slap you with a large amount of money in your face, your feelings do change. I try not to be a materialistic person but I do owe it to my family as well to set them up for success as best as I can, right. And having kids I think changed that quite a bit.

"So yeah the money is a part of it, I’m not gonna lie and say no, it is. But again when I said that I wasn’t fully aware of what I was saying because you don’t understand."

Rahm moved over to LIV while ranked 2nd in the world and has already dropped to 3rd, and he's set to continue falling without world ranking points to play for on the Saudi-backed tour.

He doesn't need to worry, though, as his 2021 US Open win gets him into the Major until 2031 and his Masters victory ensures returns to Augusta National each and every year for the remainder of his career. It also gets him into the PGA Championship and Open Championship for the next five years, too.

He says that was a big factor in his decision to join.

"Winning the Masters was a huge step towards maybe thinking about it, being exempt for Majors," he said in the 47-minute interview. "Knowing that I’m most likely can play the Masters for life and the US Open until 2031, I’m set for two of those. It was a big determining factor."

He also said the proposed merger, or framework agreement, between the PGA and DP World Tours along with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund was another reason for his decision, saying he hoped his move could help tip the scales for golf come back together again.

"I think what opened the door a little bit for me was the fact PGA Tour and LIV Golf struck this agreement. At least I owe it to myself to hear them out," he said.

Rahm makes his second LIV Golf start this week in Las Vegas following his team's debut win last week in Mexico.

He described it as an "incredible" start for the Legion XIII quartet before discussing Joaquin Niemann's individual win and the impact of him not being in three of the four Majors this year.

"I mean, it's hard to say. Do I believe he deserves to be in Majors? Yes. Does he have the talent to contend and possibly win Majors? Yes," he said ahead of this week's event at Las Vegas Country Club.

"But unfortunately the reality that he's going to have to try to qualify for two of them, and I don't think he can play two of the other ones. It's a little bit sad, but it's hopefully something that we see a change in the future, encouraging players in LIV Golf to be able to qualify or maybe a change in the World Ranking, whatever it may be, because there's definitely a lot of players here that are more than capable to contend and win Majors and are not going to have the chance in the near future. I hope it changes.

"Not that there will be an asterisk, but Joaco not being there is definitely a step down in the level of the field."