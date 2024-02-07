'When They Slap You With A Large Amount Of Money In Your Face, Your Feelings Do Change' - Jon Rahm Opens Up On LIV Golf Move
Jon Rahm admitted money was one of the many factors in his decision to join the LIV Golf League as he opened up on the move in an interview with Golf.com's Dylan Dethier
Jon Rahm says there were "reasons beyond money" for joining LIV Golf but has spoken of the moment when he got 'slapped in the face' with the huge sum ahead of his switch from the PGA Tour over to the 54-hole league.
Rahm made the big money switch in December, where his fee was reported to be north of $500m. It saw him becoming a team captain for the league's new 13th team, Legion XIII, and was considered to be one of LIV Golf's biggest signings to date.
The Spaniard discussed his move on Golf.com's 'Breakthrough', admitting that he owed it to his family to set them up for life and also revealed that winning The Masters, which meant he was exempt for life and also in every other Major for the next five years, was a factor.
"I would say there was two instances," he told Golf.com's Dylan Dethier of his reasoning to move over to LIV.
"I think dynamics started to change right and there was a lot of division at that time and yes for me to want to change there had to be reasons beyond the money. So when I said that I fully meant that it’s true.
“When they slap you with a large amount of money in your face, your feelings do change.”Jon Rahm goes deep on LIV, and life, and the Masters, in this episode of Breakthrough with @dylan_dethier. Full interview: https://t.co/558cIEnXnw pic.twitter.com/8iaPjpxmS3February 6, 2024
"Now when they slap you with a large amount of money in your face, your feelings do change. I try not to be a materialistic person but I do owe it to my family as well to set them up for success as best as I can, right. And having kids I think changed that quite a bit.
"So yeah the money is a part of it, I’m not gonna lie and say no, it is. But again when I said that I wasn’t fully aware of what I was saying because you don’t understand."
Rahm moved over to LIV while ranked 2nd in the world and has already dropped to 3rd, and he's set to continue falling without world ranking points to play for on the Saudi-backed tour.
He doesn't need to worry, though, as his 2021 US Open win gets him into the Major until 2031 and his Masters victory ensures returns to Augusta National each and every year for the remainder of his career. It also gets him into the PGA Championship and Open Championship for the next five years, too.
He says that was a big factor in his decision to join.
"Winning the Masters was a huge step towards maybe thinking about it, being exempt for Majors," he said in the 47-minute interview. "Knowing that I’m most likely can play the Masters for life and the US Open until 2031, I’m set for two of those. It was a big determining factor."
He also said the proposed merger, or framework agreement, between the PGA and DP World Tours along with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund was another reason for his decision, saying he hoped his move could help tip the scales for golf come back together again.
"I think what opened the door a little bit for me was the fact PGA Tour and LIV Golf struck this agreement. At least I owe it to myself to hear them out," he said.
Rahm makes his second LIV Golf start this week in Las Vegas following his team's debut win last week in Mexico.
He described it as an "incredible" start for the Legion XIII quartet before discussing Joaquin Niemann's individual win and the impact of him not being in three of the four Majors this year.
"I mean, it's hard to say. Do I believe he deserves to be in Majors? Yes. Does he have the talent to contend and possibly win Majors? Yes," he said ahead of this week's event at Las Vegas Country Club.
"But unfortunately the reality that he's going to have to try to qualify for two of them, and I don't think he can play two of the other ones. It's a little bit sad, but it's hopefully something that we see a change in the future, encouraging players in LIV Golf to be able to qualify or maybe a change in the World Ranking, whatever it may be, because there's definitely a lot of players here that are more than capable to contend and win Majors and are not going to have the chance in the near future. I hope it changes.
"Not that there will be an asterisk, but Joaco not being there is definitely a step down in the level of the field."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
‘If You Make A Decision, It Must Have Consequences’ - Olazabal Divided Over Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup Future
The Spaniard considered Europe's future in the historic competition if the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton remain ineligible for selection in Luke Donald's side
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
18 Years Old…And Already A DP World Tour Card Holder: Meet Josh Berry – The Teenager Following In Rory McIlroy’s Footsteps
Speaking to Golf Monthly, the 18-year-old unpacks a whirlwind first few months on the DP World Tour as he prepares for his first start of the new year
By Ben Fleming Published
-
LIV Golf Party Hole To Return At This Week’s Las Vegas Debut
After similar efforts at Adelaide and Chicago, the par 3 eighth at Las Vegas Country Club will become LIV Golf’s latest party hole
By Mike Hall Published
-
Streakers, Stolen Clubs, Topless Pros And Beers Raining Down - 5 Wild Scenes From The Phoenix Open
Things have boiled over at the WM Phoenix Open several times in recent years – here are five of the most wild incidents
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Far LIV Golfers Have Fallen In The World Rankings
Many LIV Golf players have suffered a huge fall from grace in the world rankings
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why It's Time For The World Rankings And Majors To Recognise LIV Golf
Niemann's Mayakoba win highlights how the world rankings and four men's Majors are edging closer to the point where they need to offer LIV an olive branch
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I Chose My Legacy Over LIV' - Wyndham Clark Confirms Recent LIV Golf Talks And Commits To The PGA Tour 'At Least For This Season'
The 2023 US Open champion outlined his reasons for staying on the PGA Tour - thanking Tiger Woods and the other board members for their work in shaping the future of the circuit
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Wyndham Clark Wins Weather-Hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The second Signature Event of the season was reduced to 54 holes because of storms and high winds
By Michael Weston Published
-
Sergio Garcia Seen Using Brand New Putter At LIV Golf Mayakoba
The Fireballs GC Captain was seen using a putter from the brand Golfyr at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
TaylorMade Takes Costco To Court Alleging Five Patent Infringements And False Advertising
TaylorMade has filed a case in a California court in regard to Costco's Kirkland Signature irons
By Elliott Heath Published