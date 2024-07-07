Who Is Davis Thompson's Wife? Meet Holly Grace Robinson

Davis Thompson has enjoyed a dream past few years. In 2021, he turned professional and joined the Korn Ferry Tour. The following year, the former University of Georgia Bulldog earned a first Korn Ferry Tour victory and proposed to his girlfriend Holly Grace Robinson.

In 2023, the pair got married while Thompson also moved up to a then-career-high 59th in the world. He almost secured his maiden PGA Tour triumph at the American Express, too, but fell just short as Jon Rahm took the title.

Turning into 2024, the Atlanta, Georgia-born golfer is hoping to stand in the winner's circle at a PGA Tour event for the first time while his loving wife watches on.

Born on April 4, 1998 - 14 months earlier than Thompson - Holly Grace Robinson was raised by parents Eric and Stacy Robinson in Auburn. She has two sisters, Hayley Williams and Hayden DeGrange, who are both older.

Robinson enjoyed an internship with Ivory & White Bridal Boutique and Behind the Glass, an Auburn women's clothing business before graduating from Auburn University with a bachelor's degree in apparel merchandising, design, and production management in April 2021. Thompson graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in sports management at around the same time.

A post shared by Holly Grace Robinson Thompson (@imtoohollywood) A photo posted by on

Thompson and Robinson began officially dating in September 2020 while both were at college. Robinson remarked in the Instagram post in which she first revealed her boyfriend on social media that "it’s the 3 hour drive instead of the 5 hour drive for me" to see Thompson. It is not known exactly how they met.

They became engaged at Botanic in Alabama in late November 2022 and revealed plans to tie the knot the following Christmas (December 16, 2023) but ended up officially marrying in Auburn on May 27, 2023 so that Robinson's mother - who was battling cancer - could be a part of the day. The ceremony was reportedly in front of just close friends and relatives, and Stacy Robinson later passed away on July 8, 2023.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Davis Thompson (@davis.thompson) A photo posted by on

In an Instagram post regarding the subject while on their honeymoon, the pro golfer said: "Honeymoonin’ with HG. Crazy to think that we were supposed to get married today. God stepped in though and provided another plan that was far better than what we had originally planned. I pray that if you’re reading this you find hope in Christ this season as we celebrate not only the birth of our Savior but His saving Grace that’s given to those who repent and put their faith in Him.”

A post shared by Davis Thompson (@davis.thompson) A photo posted by on

It is unclear what Robinson does for work or if she is simply able to support her husband as he aims to improve on an impressive start to life as a PGA Tour pro.