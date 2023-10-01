Joe LaCava Apologizes To Rory McIlroy For Exchange That Led To Ryder Cup Parking Lot Incident
Patrick Cantlay's caddie has reportedly reached out to McIlroy after the incident during a Saturday fourball match
Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava has reportedly apologized to Rory McIlroy after an exchange in the Ryder Cup that spilled over into the parking lot after Saturday's play.
Late on Saturday, tensions boiled over when Rory McIlroy was involved in the heated moment with LaCava on the 18th green. That all stemmed from the latter’s exuberant hat-waving while the four-time Major winner tried to concentrate on his potentially match-saving putt.
In the end, McIlroy missed the putt leaving Cantlay and teammate Wyndham Clark to take the full point in the fourball match and give Team USA some much-needed hope in its effort to claw back a five-point deficit on the final day.
Such was the disgruntlement of McIlroy over the incident that he was later seen in the Marco Simone parking lot remonstrating after the end of play, this time with another caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay, in the thick of it.
With the potential for that incident to overshadow events in the all-important Sunday singles session, though, it appears LaCava has done his bit to defuse the situation by holding out an olive branch to McIlroy.
Per Sports Illustrated golf journalist Bob Harig, NBC reported that LaCava has apologized to McIlroy for the incident. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “NBC reporting that Joe reached out to Rory and European team last night to clear the air and that he met with Rory this morning to apologize and get last night’s incident behind them going into final day.”
NBC reporting that Joe reached out to Rory and European team last night to clear the air and that he met with Rory this morning to apologize and get last night's incident behind them going into final dayOctober 1, 2023
The controversial incident soon dominated the post-play discussion, with Team USA captain Zach Johnson weighing in on it and Team Europe captain Luke Donald also having his say.
Elsewhere, former European winning captain Paul McGinley said on the Golf Channel: “That’s a mistake from Joe” over footage of LaCava close to McIlroy as he lined up his putt, with the fallout from the clash threatening to rumble on into the final day.
However, with LaCava having reportedly reached out to McIlroy and the European team, it will be hoped that, come the end of Sunday’s play, it will be the golf rather than more controversial incidents that determines the post-match discussion.
Team USA began the Sunday singles needing 8.5 points to retain the trophy, while the Europeans needed just four to win the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2018.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
