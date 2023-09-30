'That's A Mistake From Joe' - McGinley On McIlroy And LaCava Ryder Cup Incident

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A tense afternoon in the Saturday fourball session in the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone came to a head when Rory McIlroy had a heated moment with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava before he took his final putt on the 18th.

After Cantlay holed the putt that would eventually seal victory over McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, the crowd erupted while onlooking Team USA players and LaCava removed their hats to salute the hat-free Cantlay’s incredible effort.

However, LaCava’s exuberance didn’t sit well with some of the European team, including McIlroy, who had words with the caddie before his putt to halve the match, which he went on to miss.

Afterwards, Team Europe captain Luke Donald’s said McIlroy was upset because LaCava was in the four-time Major winner’s line of vision as he prepared for his putt, and footage has now emerged showing LaCava having words with McIlroy immediately before that potentially match-saving moment.

One former Ryder Cup winner who had plenty to say about LaCava’s behaviour was Paul McGinley, who, over the footage broadcast on the Golf Channel, said: “He’s still having a go at him. Watch this, he goes back over again. I mean Joe, he should not be involved with a player trying to line up his putt here and that’s a mistake from Joe. He shouldn’t be doing that.”

Live From just showed this angle of LaCava on the 18th green in Rory’s kitchen as he prepared for his birdie putt. Definitely right in Rory’s way. pic.twitter.com/NcBAILHBcJSeptember 30, 2023 See more

McGinley even drew comparisons with one of the most controversial Ryder Cup matches of all time, the 1999 contest at Brookline, where tensions boiled over after Justin Leonard holed a long-range putt on the 18th, which sparked wild celebrations even though Jose Maria Olazabal was yet to putt.

He continued: “I agree with Rory. I have no problem with Joe having a bit of fun back at the crowd and taken off the hat but you cannot get involved in player performance.

"You know, we had a big discussion over this, obviously at Brookline when Justin Leonard holed a big putt and with a lot of conjecture over that.” Nevertheless, McGinley then conceded it was “not as bad a situation” as that infamous incident.

McIlroy later got involved in another argument in the Marco Simone car park, this time with Jim “Bones” MacKay, as the controversy rumbled on.

McGinley also took to social media to comment on the tensions, saying he had "no problem" with McIlroy's heated outburst. He wrote: “Have no problem with Europe’s and Rory's passion at the end and in the car park - great sport & Ryder cups should stir emotion in players of both sides - hearts on fire.”

This year’s match has certainly done that. With 12 singles matches to come on Sunday, there is plenty of scope for further fireworks before a winner is crowned.