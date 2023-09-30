US Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson Weighs In On McIlroy LaCava Incident
The US captain spoke to the media following the heated incident on the 18th hole
A hugely dramatic Saturday afternoon at the Ryder Cup culminated in quite a tense affair when, following Patrick Cantlay's lengthy birdie putt on the 18th hole to win his four balls match, his caddie, Jo LaCava and Rory McIlroy were involved in a war of words and a heated argument.
The tense incident didn't stop there as McIlroy, who missed a birdie putt to tie the game, kicked off once again when Justin Thomas's caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, attempted to speak to him in the parking lot as McIlroy got into his car to go back to the hotel.
Following the incident, both USA and European captains, Zach Johnson and Luke Donald, were asked about the debacle, with Johnson explaining his point of view and giving his reaction.
"Well, what I saw on 18 was a phenomenal putt and a celebration by some of our guys, and you know, I saw passion and all of what's great in the Ryder Cup come out," explained the 47-year-old, whose side is currently 10.5 - 5.5 behind going into Sunday's singles. "To my knowledge, based on what I was told, that was diffused after the match, and so I'm told it's all good. Yeah, that's really all I know."
Arguably, the moment would have been even more satisfying for Cantlay who, before heading out for his afternoon session, was reportedly part of a fracture in the US Ryder Cup camp that is driven by a desire from certain players to be paid.
Cantlay, who is not wearing a hat at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, was regularly taunted by the European fans, who took their hats off and waved them in the air. Consequently, when the American drained the winning putt, the US side deliberately waved their hats in the air as a taunt towards the European spectators.
When asked about the hat gestures and the actions of LaCava, who seemed to have a spat with McIlroy as he was setting up to putt, Johnson replied: "Well, I just think you see passion and complete emotion involved in the Ryder Cup. You know, I don't think it's anything more than that or anything less than that. I just think it is what it is.
"I can tell you this. In a mundane round, I'd have to move, a lot, because I get spatially unaware of where I am relative to who I am playing with at times, so you just have to move out of the way at times. But nothing more than that. It happens periodically. You're just so involved in what you're doing and you kind of lose sight because it's emotion or sidetrack or whatever. It's probably all of that."
Along with the incident, Johnson also had his say on the reports that there was a slight fracture in the side, with the US captain claiming that "it is extremely poor journalism unless I know something that's out there."
He added: "There is not a rift in this team room. This is one of the most united teams I have ever been associated with and, when it comes to the dollar sign, I don't mean to sound cliché, but the Ryder Cup is about more than any of that. It's about standing with a band of guys to represent your nation, to represent more than you in the game of golf.
"It's a sport for one week. And you know what, I would say if there's anything that deals with money, there's guys that would pay to play in this. So I am not understanding that, and I think that is extremely inaccurate and arguably irresponsible."
Johnson's men go into the Sunday singles five points behind Donald's side and will need an historic comeback if they are to retain the title. However, after a 3-1 victory in the final pairs session, the tails of the American's will be slightly up.
