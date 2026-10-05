Joaquin Niemann Admits PGA Tour Return Chance 'Would Be Incredible' After Revealing LIV Decision Deadline

Joaquin Niemann has revealed he is still undecided on his future with the LIV Golf League but will "have to make a decision" within a fortnight.

LIV remains in the planning stages of its next era, which partially depends on convincing the majority of its star talent to stick around.

CEO Scott O'Neil convinced a new lead investor to take over from the Saudi PIF a couple of months ago, with part of the prospective new structure seeing the players themselves become majority equity holders in the league.

However, it hasn't proved as easy as O'Neil and co. might have hoped to renew his players' loyalty.

Recent legal documents showed Sergio Garcia has filed a motion to have his LIV contract formally terminated while few other big names have publicly declared their intention to sign up.

Among the handful of bonafide superstars to call LIV their home tour, Niemann will be one of the most important players for O'Neil to sign up.

Yet, speaking to Chilean title Latercera prior to winning the Chilean Open last week, the Torque GC captain admitted he still hasn't made his mind up despite an impending deadline.

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In quotes translated from Spanish, Niemann said: "The truth is, I’m still deciding what to do; whether I want to stay and believe in what’s happening in the league or go play more in Europe and from there try to get on the PGA Tour.

"So, those are my two options in the end. I’ll have to make a decision in a couple of weeks.”

Niemann shared one of his key concerns at this stage is the responsibility of being a shareholder in such a significant business at this stage in his life and career.

Asked whether he has been convinced to hold such a role, the 27-year-old said: “I think both [sides] have their very positive aspects, being part of a league, being part of the league’s percentage.

"Knowing that it’s something that I think could take a couple of years, I don’t know if it’s something I want to do at this stage of my career. So, these are questions I have to ask myself before making a decision.”

If an exit from LIV is the path he takes, the alternative for Niemann is almost certainly the DP World Tour where he would either have to visit Q-School or rely on a victory from a sponsor invite to regain his membership.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the Chilean lost his DP World Tour status ahead of the current campaign after failing to play the minimum number of tournaments, so it's not an easy road back if he were to opt for Europe.

On a similar note, he is currently banned from the PGA Tour for the best part of a year after playing in LIV's final event of 2026 in August.

Quizzed over his intention to return to the PGA Tour, Niemann acknowledged it is unlikely to happen any time soon.

Niemann won the 2022 Genesis Invitational before switching to the LIV Golf League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the two-time PGA Tour winner admitted it "would be incredible" if the US-based circuit could "open a door for me somehow."

He said: "No, they have their rules and the truth is there’s nothing that can be done.

"Obviously, if they can open a door for me somehow, that would be incredible. And if not, it will open eventually.

"In the end, they’re going to need good players, and competition always demands having the best players together."