'It May Not Be The Best Decision Looking Back' - Former LIV Star Happy To Grab DP World Tour Card

Byeong Hun An does not regret signing up for LIV Golf but admits "it may not be the best decision looking back" after the team tour's collapse.

An only joined LIV Golf in January 2026 when he took charge of the rebranded Korean Golf Club, but his adventure with the Saudi-backed tour lasted just one season as the league entered bankruptcy.

But the South Korean has no regrets about making the move - especially as he earned an immediate return to one of the big main tours as he emerged through DP World Tour Qualifying School.

The 35-year-old is now looking forward to next season on the DP World Tour - where he's won twice before including a 2015 victory at the flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

It's a tough slog coming through six rounds at Q-School, as An did by finishing T8 at Infinitum to earn a Tour card and avoid the uncertainty many former LIV players now face.

That uncertainty is what prompted his recent radio silence on social media, as he explained in his post that he "didn't want all the rumors and noise coming into my head" while his future was still up in the air.

I stepped away from X for a while because I didn’t want all the rumors and noise coming into my head. I’ve never regretted my choice playing on LIV. It may not be the best decision looking back but I enjoyed every moment while I was playing in the league. Holding onto the past and worrying about the future are two of the harmful things you can do to yourself. One door closed with LIV but another has opened. I’m looking forward play 2027 season in @DPWorldTour again.November 12, 2026

An explained that he's "never regretted my choice playing on LIV" but with the league collapsing just months after joining he can see how the move did not totally pay off.

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"It may not be the best decision looking back but I enjoyed every moment while I was playing in the league," An wrote on X.

"Holding onto the past and worrying about the future are two of the harmful things you can do to yourself. One door closed with LIV but another has opened.

"I’m looking forward play 2027 season in DP World Tour again."