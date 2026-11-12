'It May Not Be The Best Decision Looking Back' - Former LIV Star Happy To Grab DP World Tour Card
Byeong Hun An only joined LIV Golf in January so admits it was not the best decision, but having won a DP World Tour card he's relieved he's cleared any uncertainty over his future
Byeong Hun An does not regret signing up for LIV Golf but admits "it may not be the best decision looking back" after the team tour's collapse.
An only joined LIV Golf in January 2026 when he took charge of the rebranded Korean Golf Club, but his adventure with the Saudi-backed tour lasted just one season as the league entered bankruptcy.
But the South Korean has no regrets about making the move - especially as he earned an immediate return to one of the big main tours as he emerged through DP World Tour Qualifying School.
The 35-year-old is now looking forward to next season on the DP World Tour - where he's won twice before including a 2015 victory at the flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
It's a tough slog coming through six rounds at Q-School, as An did by finishing T8 at Infinitum to earn a Tour card and avoid the uncertainty many former LIV players now face.
That uncertainty is what prompted his recent radio silence on social media, as he explained in his post that he "didn't want all the rumors and noise coming into my head" while his future was still up in the air.
An explained that he's "never regretted my choice playing on LIV" but with the league collapsing just months after joining he can see how the move did not totally pay off.
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"It may not be the best decision looking back but I enjoyed every moment while I was playing in the league," An wrote on X.
"Holding onto the past and worrying about the future are two of the harmful things you can do to yourself. One door closed with LIV but another has opened.
"I’m looking forward play 2027 season in DP World Tour again."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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