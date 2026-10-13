Joaquin Niemann Reportedly Among Next Big-Name LIV Golf Exits

LIV Golf's all-time wins leader Joaquin Niemann is reportedly ready to become the latest big-name pro to walk away from the team-based circuit ahead of its second launch in 2027.

Jon Rahm, Adrian Meronk and David Puig have already confirmed they will definitely not be a part of 'LIV 2.0' while several others appear to be leaning towards departure as well.

Sergio Garcia appears destined to join that list after having his original LIV contract terminated, with a handful of others potentially looking to do the same.

While we wait to find out who is in and who is out of the new-look LIV Golf League, it has been reported by Handicap 54 on X that Niemann will play elsewhere in 2027 - very likely to be the DP World Tour.

The account, which is run by Matías Miguel Torge, claimed all signs point to the nine-time LIV winner leaving and more information is not widely available at this stage due to the Chilean and his team attempting to understand how much money he will receive from the total LIV currently owes him.

Meanwhile, Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter posted on social media to share sources have informed him Niemann's Torque GC teammate Abraham Ancer will also not play in LIV Golf 2.0.

Carpenter said Ancer's deal with LIV expired at the end of this campaign anyway and the Mexican had decided much earlier this year that he would play elsewhere from 2027 onwards.

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While the plan is likely to be the DP World Tour as well, Ancer does not currently possess status in Europe and will have to rely on bosses at the Wentworth-based circuit cutting a deal which would offer former LIV players a guaranteed number of starts next year.

According to Today's Golfer, that is in the pipeline so the DP World Tour could benefit with the addition of some huge names on its roster once the new term starts in late-November.

Abraham Ancer will not be competing on LIV 2.0, per sources. Ancer’s contract expired after this season, and he plans to play on the DP World Tour in 2027. Ancer made the decision not to renew this spring. He made his debut with the league at its second event in 2022. https://t.co/pyQn1FlRzNOctober 12, 2026

Two names who have committed to the new version of LIV Golf are Richard Bland and Cameron Tringale, though they are the only players to have publicly declared their intention to stick around at this stage.

For everyone else who is yet to choose their future, they have until Sunday, October 25th to commit one way or the other.

Signing up to LIV once more means playing in the schedule of 10 worldwide events and becoming a partial owner of the circuit, with up to $300 million in funding from BC Partners helping it off the ground.