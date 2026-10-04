Joaquin Niemann Claims Home Open Title For The First Time At Abierto De Chile

While we await confirmation of the future of LIV Golf, many of its players have been keeping busy during the off-season.

At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour, 26 players from the circuit began the event, with Cleeks GC’s Adrian Meronk taking the title.

Now, a second LIV Golfer has won an event this week, with Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann winning his national open, the Abierto de Chile.

Rounds of 64, 73 and 69 gave Niemann a one-shot overnight lead at Club de Golf Las Brisas de Chicureo, near the country’s capital, Santiago.

In the final round, Niemann shot a 67, finishing with back-to-back birdies, to finish on 15-under-par and beat Gabriel Morgan by four shots.

The win adds a significant achievement to Niemann’s already impressive resume. The 27-year-old’s previous best finish at the tournament came in 2019, when he came third.

In contrast to the $25m purses regularly seen in the first five seasons of LIV Golf, the tournament had a prize fund of just $60,000.

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However, there is significant prestige for Niemann in adding the title to his list of professional wins, which now stands at 23.

Nine of those came on the Chilean Tour between 2015 and 2021, while Niemann also has two PGA Tour wins, one on the Asian Tour, one DP World Tour title and nine on LIV Golf.

Joaquin Niemann has also won nine LIV Golf titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

The victory also continues another hugely successful year for Niemann, with two of his LIV Golf titles coming in 2026.

Niemann has also played in two DP World Tour events since the LIV Golf season ended in August, with a tie for second at the Amgen Irish Open and a finish of T21 at the BMW PGA Championship.

Following the Wentworth event, Niemann revealed he had yet to commit his future to the proposed LIV Golf 2.0.