‘Odd Man Out’ - How JJ Spaun’s Brutal Presidents Cup Snub Fuelled Wentworth Win

After a stunning finish to seal the BMW PGA Championship title on his debut, JJ Spaun explained how some of the motivation behind his superb display at Wentworth came from being left off the US team for this week’s Presidents Cup at Medinah.

Spaun, the 2025 US Open champion, was expected to receive one of Brandt Snedeker’s six captain’s picks but instead, they went to Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman and Jackson Koivun

Not only that, Spaun revealed how he was informed he would play no part in taking on the international side.

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“Sneds called me Monday morning and just landed to Phoenix. It was like a 45-second phone call. Just said I wasn't on the team and said I was the odd man out and I wished him luck and that was it,” Spaun said after his victory at Wentworth.

Asked if “odd man out” was the phrase used, Spaun added: “Yeah, he did. You can quote me on that.”

Despite not enjoying his best run of results towards the end of the 2026 season, which included a WD at the Tour Championship, Spaun admitted he thought his chances of being picked were “pretty good” and that all his conversations to that point with Snedeker were positive.

It was not to be, but while one door closed for Spaun, another opened. His Presidents Cup snub allowed him the opportunity to travel across the pond to play in the DP World Tour’s flagship event for the first time.

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Every shot of J.J. Spaun's final hole at Wentworth... #BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/IQHmey2OK3September 20, 2026

And on a thrilling Sunday at Wentworth, Spaun produced the goods when it mattered most, birdieing four of his final five holes to seal a two-shot victory after the late collapse of Manuel Elvira.

Asked by Sky Sports’ Tim Barter if he sent had Snedeker a message with his win, Spaun said: “No, I have not. We haven't spoken. But yeah, I played with a huge chip on my shoulder. I definitely had something to prove this week.

“But everything happens for a reason. I'm so delighted to be here and just to even play this event. I've always wanted to play for the longest of time. The extra motivation, I think that is the willpower that you kind of have. And being left off the Presidents Cup team a couple weeks ago was very disappointing, and you know, I wanted to prove that I deserve to be on that team.

“I took care of my business this week. So all the best to the team next week at Medinah and I'll be watching.”