Major Winners And Former Champions Headline 72-Man Baycurrent Classic Field

The next four events in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall schedule come from outside the US, beginning with a visit to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club.
A limited field of just 72 will tee it up at the no-cut event, among them some of the biggest names in the game.
A year ago, two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele earned his 10th PGA Tour title with victory at the event, and he defends his title.
Other former winners of the tournament in the field include 2024 champion Nico Echavarria, 2022 champion Keegan Bradley and Japan’s highest-profile player, Hideki Matsuyama, who won in 2021.
The latter will hope that the home support can inspire him to his 12th PGA Tour title and his first since The Sentry at the beginning of 2025.
Matsuyama will be joined by more notable Japanese stars including Ryo Hisatsune and Keita Nakajima.
The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.5 Wyndham Clark, who is looking for his fourth win of a glorious year that included his second US Open title.
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Three years ago, another two-time Major winner, Collin Morikawa, won the event when it was named the Zozo Championship, and he also plays.
Jacob Bridgeman won the first FedExCup Fall event, the Biltmore Championship Asheville, and he heads to Japan in search of his third win this season, having picked up his maiden PGA Tour title at the Genesis Invitational.
Tom Kim plays the week after winning the gold medal for South Korea in the individual event at the Asian Games, an achievement that also earned him a military exemption.
He’ll be joined at the tournament by Presidents Cup Internationals teammate Sungjae Im.
Other notable names in the field include two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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