Major Winners And Former Champions Headline 72-Man Baycurrent Classic Field

The next four events in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall schedule come from outside the US, beginning with a visit to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club.

A limited field of just 72 will tee it up at the no-cut event, among them some of the biggest names in the game.

A year ago, two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele earned his 10th PGA Tour title with victory at the event, and he defends his title.

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Other former winners of the tournament in the field include 2024 champion Nico Echavarria, 2022 champion Keegan Bradley and Japan’s highest-profile player, Hideki Matsuyama, who won in 2021.

Hideki Matsuyama is one of several notable Japanese stars in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latter will hope that the home support can inspire him to his 12th PGA Tour title and his first since The Sentry at the beginning of 2025.

Matsuyama will be joined by more notable Japanese stars including Ryo Hisatsune and Keita Nakajima.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.5 Wyndham Clark, who is looking for his fourth win of a glorious year that included his second US Open title.

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Wyndham Clark is the highest-ranked player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three years ago, another two-time Major winner, Collin Morikawa, won the event when it was named the Zozo Championship, and he also plays.

Jacob Bridgeman won the first FedExCup Fall event, the Biltmore Championship Asheville, and he heads to Japan in search of his third win this season, having picked up his maiden PGA Tour title at the Genesis Invitational.

Tom Kim plays the week after winning the gold medal for South Korea in the individual event at the Asian Games, an achievement that also earned him a military exemption.

He’ll be joined at the tournament by Presidents Cup Internationals teammate Sungjae Im.

Other notable names in the field include two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott.