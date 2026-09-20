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WELCOME! Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the final few hours of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Joost Luiten is back in the clubhouse leader on -14, but there are a host of players looking to chase him down over the closing holes, including Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox, Joaquin Niemann and JJ Spaun. Follow along for live updates in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the DP World Tour's flagship event.

BUNCHED LEADERBOARD Joost Luiten, who set the clubhouse target of -14, is now joined at the top of the leaderboard by Aaron Rai and Joaquin Niemann. But they're not the only ones in the hunt, with Rory McIlroy and JJ Spaun among five just one back of the leaders.

66 FOR LAGERGREN At 18, Joakim Lagergren makes a birdie for a 66 to get him to -13. It won't be enough to win, but it's his best BMW PGA Championship finish.

AARON RAI SEIZES LEAD! What a run Aaron Rai is on! His third consecutive birdie at the 14th gets him to -15 and into the solo lead. 12th: birdie13th: biride14th: birdieThe 2026 PGA Champion leads at Wentworth 👌#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/XjZK50khwCSeptember 20, 2026

CLOSE! JJ Spaun attempts to replicate his sensational winning putt at the US Open. But at the 8th, rather than finding the cup from distance, it strays left and he remains on -13.

NEAR-MISS FOR MATT Matt Fitzpatrick is a whisker away from a fourth consecutive birdie at the 13th, but he remains on -12, three back of Rai.

NOREN ON TRACK You can't write off the chances of defending champion Alex Noren just yet either. He drains a birdie putt at the 14th to get within two of the lead.

NOT QUITE, MATT Another close call for Fitzpatrick at the 14th results in another par to keep him at -12. But with just four to play and three back of Rai, it seems he's running out of chances in his homeland.

McILROY IN TROUBLE McIlroy is scrambling at the par-4 11th, but with his third, which he needs to pop over a greenside bunker and into position on the green, it all goes badly wrong. It fails to clear the sand and rolls back into it, leaving him in some bother. He does about as well as he can from the bunker, getting within four feet or so, which he'll have to convert for bogey.

BOGEY It's damage limitation for McIlroy at the 11th, and he gets away with a bogey to remain in touch. He's on -12, three behind Rai.

PAR FOR RAI AT 15TH Aaron Rai has a lengthy birdie putt at the 15th to extend the lead to two, but it's not to be, drifting right, and he remains on -15.

MCILROY BRILLIANCE After an errant tee shot at the par-5 12th, Rory McIlroy finids himself among some trees. But what a response! His hook leaves it just short of the green.

ELVIRA CO-LEADS Manuel Elvira holes a birdie putt a the 10th to co-lead with Aaron Rai.

MCILROY ON THE CHARGE! At 14, McIlroy confidently makes a birdie putt to move to -14 and just one back of the leaders! He's on a charge!

BITTERSWEET FOR RAI Aaron Rai co-leads but he'll be disappointed with his finish, with four consecutive pars to close out his round and leave him on -15.

CLOSE! Rory McIlroy senses blood, but his long birdie putt at the 15th leads to groans from the gallery as it strays left. He's on -14, one back of Rai and Elvira.

GREAT EFFORT Matt Fitzpatrick gives himself a chance right at the last. It's a long putt for eagle, but if it drops, he'll share the clubhouse lead.



A long shot, maybe. Let's see how he does. It's a narrow miss high and that means he finishes on -14.

MCILROY STILL IN IT Rory McIlroy is on the 17th fairway with a 5-iron. It's a par-5 so he'll be looking to make inroads. He has 253 yards to the pin... and he runs off the back of the green. That's OK, though. It leaves an outside chance of an eagle, or a birdie at worst, you'd think... (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT A PUTT, JJ! What a putt from JJ Spain. At the 15th, his right-to-left is in all the way and that gets him to -15!

FOUR-WAY TIE FOR LEAD! A bogey at an inopportune moment for Manuel Elvira at the 14th gives a group of players more hope. One is McIlroy, who completes a birdie at 17 to move into a four-way tie for the lead!

FRUSTRATION! McIlroy finds a bunker off his tee shot at the par-5 18th. That forces a lay-up - frustrating when he knows a birdie would likely get his nose in front.

WHAT A FINISH! Matt Wallace couldn't quite get himself in contention in the final round, but what a way to finish! The perfect pace 😮‍💨@mattsjwallace finishes his week with an eagle at his home course.#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/VSC3HAAnwRSeptember 20, 2026

SPAUN HITS FRONT! JJ Spaun makes his third birdie in a row at 16 to hit the front! He's on -16 with two to play!

BRILLIANT, RORY! Soon after Spaun hits the front, McIlroy gives himself a great chance for birdie with his approach at the 18th - he's few feet from the pin.

PAR AT 18 FOR MCILROY McIlroy's birdie putt from the fringe of the green narrowly misses! He's all smiles as he heads off the green though, and why not? He's -15 and still in this. JJ Spaun leads by one.

MANUEL CLOSE! Manuel Elvira has a look for birdie at 16. This to join JJ Spaun a the top of the leaderboard! Is it in? It looks it, until it doesn't - falling inches short to leave him on -15.

SPAUN ON COURSE FOR VICTORY Leader JJ Spaun is poised for his tee shot at the par-5 18th. A birdie or better here would take him close to the title, with Manuel Elvira his nearest challenger on the course one back. He finds the fairway.

SPAUN MARCHES ON Spaun's second isn't half bad either. He's on the green in two and looking at a 28-footer for eagle.

SPAUN LEADS BY TWO SHOTS JJ Spaun's eagle chance is on the perfect line, but comes up a few revolutions short. He takes his birdie and moves to -17.

ELVIRA ROARS BACK! Spaun's two-shot lead doesn't last long. Manuel Elvira He makes an eagle at 17 to draw level with the American, meaning he just needs a birdie at the par-5 18th to win it!

ELVIRA EYES FIRST PROFESSIONAL WIN Manuel Elvira has yet to get a pro win. He's now potentially one hole from getting there at the DP World Tour's flagship event. He's tied with JJ Spaun at -17, but crucially, Spaun is back in the clubhouse. At the par-5 18th, Elvira has a long iron, and misses the fairway left. Not ideal, but a birdie will do it.

BUNKER! Perhaps the nerves are kicking in for Manuel Elvira, but his second shot finds a bunker... Meanwhile, JJ Spaun keeps himself going on the range.

ELVIRA STUMBLES More trouble for Elvira, whose third flies over the green, and after a free drop, is 22 yards from the pin. He needs to hole this to win in regulation. It's a disaster! He finds a greenside bunker and now needs to hole it from the bunker to reach a playoff.

JJ SPAUN WINS BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP! Manuel Elvira's fifth from the bunker needs to go in. It misses and that hands JJ Spaun the BMW PGA Championship title!