10 Things You Didn't Know About Peter Malnati

1. Peter Joseph Malnati was born 13th June 1987 in New Castle, Indiana

2. Growing up in Dandridge, Tennessee, he attended Jefferson County High School and played college golf at the University of Missouri

3. Malnati is a big Kansas City Royals fan and wears a royal blue golf shirt during his final round

4. Turning professional in 2009, Malnati played on mini-tours until earning special temporary membership on the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) in 2013

Malnati celebrates his 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. In 2015, he threw out the first pitch at a Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox game

6. Having been on and off the PGA Tour throughout 2013 and 14, Malnati broke into the winner's circle at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. In 2023, Malnati became one of the Player Directors on the PGA Tour Policy Board

8. Malnati met his wife, Alicia Malnati, at the University of Missouri and, in 2013, the couple married

A post shared by Peter Malnati (@peter_malnati) A photo posted by on

9. At the 2024 Valspar Championship, Malnati explained the reason for using a yellow golf ball, with the American stating: "The reason I switched to it is because my, at the time, three year old (Hatcher), who is now four, liked them".

10. You will often spot Malnati at a PGA Tour event wearing a bucket hat, an item of clothing he has worn for many years now.