Jason Day Withdraws From US Open Due To Injury

Jason Day has had his fair share of injury problems throughout his career and, at the US Open on Thursday, they returned during his first round.

Sitting seven-over-par through 10 holes, he was in visible discomfort as he parred the first (his 10th of the day), with the Australian escorted back to the clubhouse after withdrawing with a back injury.

Marking the 12th time in his career that he has withdrawn due to injury, Day had been making his 14th appearance at the US Open.

Registering a best finish of second in 2011, as well as a share of runner-up in 2013 and three consecutive top 10s from 2014-2017, Day hasn't produced a top 10 finish in the championship in nearly a decade.

Throughout 2026, the former Major winner has shown up-and-down form, highlighted by a T2nd at The American Express in January.

Since then, Day has one other top 10 finish and missed three cuts, the most recent of which came in his last start at The Memorial Tournament.

Jason Day has withdrawn from the 126th U.S. Open due to injury.He was +7 thru 10 holes. pic.twitter.com/r9APtzHfkFJune 18, 2026

Teeing off the back nine on Thursday, Day bogeyed the opening hole of his US Open campaign, as back-to-back pars at the 11th and 12th (his second and third of the day) steadied the ship.

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From there, though, six bogeys in a row came from the 13th to the 18th, as a par at the first led to a withdrawal.

Currently, it's unclear how severe the back injury is and whether Day will be present for the Travelers Championship next week, the PGA Tour's final Signature Event of the season.

Following that event, the circuit heads to the John Deere Classic, before flying over the pond for the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship.