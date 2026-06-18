Jason Day Withdraws From US Open Due To Injury
The Australian was seen wincing and holding his back prior to withdrawing after 10 holes during his first round in New York
Jason Day has had his fair share of injury problems throughout his career and, at the US Open on Thursday, they returned during his first round.
Sitting seven-over-par through 10 holes, he was in visible discomfort as he parred the first (his 10th of the day), with the Australian escorted back to the clubhouse after withdrawing with a back injury.
Marking the 12th time in his career that he has withdrawn due to injury, Day had been making his 14th appearance at the US Open.
Registering a best finish of second in 2011, as well as a share of runner-up in 2013 and three consecutive top 10s from 2014-2017, Day hasn't produced a top 10 finish in the championship in nearly a decade.
Throughout 2026, the former Major winner has shown up-and-down form, highlighted by a T2nd at The American Express in January.
Since then, Day has one other top 10 finish and missed three cuts, the most recent of which came in his last start at The Memorial Tournament.
Jason Day has withdrawn from the 126th U.S. Open due to injury.He was +7 thru 10 holes. pic.twitter.com/r9APtzHfkFJune 18, 2026
Teeing off the back nine on Thursday, Day bogeyed the opening hole of his US Open campaign, as back-to-back pars at the 11th and 12th (his second and third of the day) steadied the ship.
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From there, though, six bogeys in a row came from the 13th to the 18th, as a par at the first led to a withdrawal.
Currently, it's unclear how severe the back injury is and whether Day will be present for the Travelers Championship next week, the PGA Tour's final Signature Event of the season.
Following that event, the circuit heads to the John Deere Classic, before flying over the pond for the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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