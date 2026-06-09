Marco Penge Withdraws From US Open

Marco Penge hasn’t played since missing the cut at the PGA Championship, when the announced he was going to take time off from the game to address ongoing health issues.

However, any hopes he would return in time for the next Major in the schedule, the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, have been dashed, with the PGA Tour pro confirming on Instagram he still isn’t back to full health.

The Englishman, who won three times on the DP World Tour in 2025 on the way to earning his PGA Tour card, wrote: “Unfortunately myself and my team have decided to WD from the @usopengolf Championship.

“Gutted to have to WD from a major but my health is the no.1. We still haven’t got to the root cause of my health issues after having scans and seeing several specialists.”

A post shared by Marco Penge (@marcopenge) A photo posted by on

There was some good news in Penge’s statement, as he also revealed that there has been an improvement since his last competitive start at Aronimink.

He added: “I’m starting to feel better compared to the PGA Championship and we are getting a lot closer after ruling things out. I just need more time to get things right. Thank you for your support as always, I should be back soon!”

Penge initially picked up a viral infection in November, while he suffered a sinus infection in the weeks leading up to the PGA Championship.

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Ahead of the tournament, he revealed he had undergone an MRI scan on his brain to try and find the cause of the problem.

Penge hasn't played since missing the cut at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In another statement to social media, he wrote: "Unfortunately, I have had a recurring problem with my ear/neck/nervous system since I had a viral infection back in November last year.

"Last week, I decided enough was enough after getting another sinus infection and vertigo symptoms. I proceeded with an MRI scan on my brain head and neck and got the results back today…

"Thankfully, the images were great, and so a few of the doubts I have had have gone away, which is a big relief. I’m battling to get fully fit again, and hopefully that’s not too far away.”

Penge’s withdrawal from the US Open continues a fragmented year of competitive golf for the star.

The viral infection also caused him to miss January’s Sony Open in Hawaii, while he also pulled out of the Myrtle Beach Classic a week before the PGA Championship.

Along with his health issues, Penge welcomed the birth of his second child in February.Born in Jupiter, Florida, Romeo was born with underdeveloped lungs and was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for 21 days.

Penge took three weeks away from the game during that period, returning for The Players Championship in March.