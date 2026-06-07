The Memorial Tournament Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's latest Signature Event has a clear leader at Muirfield Village as those who made the cut try to claim the huge winner's check

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Scottie Scheffler holds The Memorial Tournament trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the US Open approaches, many of the PGA Tour's best players have been continuing their respective tune-ups with one of the toughest non-Major tests of the year.

The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village has put each of the 72 pros involved through the ringer once more, with around a quarter of that number unable to jump the initial hurdle which arrived at the end of Friday's play.

However, for those who made the cut - a rare sight at a Signature Event - there is an extraordinary level of riches on offer after today's final round.

Despite standing in the minority in terms of having a cut in place as a Signature Event, the Memorial Tournament still offers a $20 million overall tournament purse.

However, because of the halfway cut, the winner's check stands at an impressive $4 million as opposed to the $3.6 million payout at Signature Events without a cut.

With one round to play, JT Poston was in prime position to claim the first prize, holding a lead of four over Ryan Gerard.

JT Poston at the Memorial Tournament

JT Poston led by four with 18 holes remaining

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The runner-up stands to earn $2.2 million when the finances drop on Wednesday while third and fourth - should they finish alone - may well pick up in excess of $1 million each.

Simply making the cut at Muirfield Village should be good for over $50,000, but pros often only see around a third of their prize money due to factors like taxes, bonus payouts due to coaches and caddies and other costs.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to shake Jack Nicklaus' hand and call yourself a PGA Tour champion forever means the loss of earnings may sting a little less.

In addition to the financial perks on offer, there is an increased number of FedEx Cup points for those who make the cut - including 700 to the winner.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the Memorial Tournament based on 50 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,200,000

3rd

$1,400,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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