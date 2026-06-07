The Memorial Tournament Full Prize Money Payout 2026

As the US Open approaches, many of the PGA Tour's best players have been continuing their respective tune-ups with one of the toughest non-Major tests of the year.

The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village has put each of the 72 pros involved through the ringer once more, with around a quarter of that number unable to jump the initial hurdle which arrived at the end of Friday's play.

However, for those who made the cut - a rare sight at a Signature Event - there is an extraordinary level of riches on offer after today's final round.

Despite standing in the minority in terms of having a cut in place as a Signature Event, the Memorial Tournament still offers a $20 million overall tournament purse.

However, because of the halfway cut, the winner's check stands at an impressive $4 million as opposed to the $3.6 million payout at Signature Events without a cut.

With one round to play, JT Poston was in prime position to claim the first prize, holding a lead of four over Ryan Gerard.

JT Poston led by four with 18 holes remaining (Image credit: Getty Images)

The runner-up stands to earn $2.2 million when the finances drop on Wednesday while third and fourth - should they finish alone - may well pick up in excess of $1 million each.

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Simply making the cut at Muirfield Village should be good for over $50,000, but pros often only see around a third of their prize money due to factors like taxes, bonus payouts due to coaches and caddies and other costs.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to shake Jack Nicklaus' hand and call yourself a PGA Tour champion forever means the loss of earnings may sting a little less.

In addition to the financial perks on offer, there is an increased number of FedEx Cup points for those who make the cut - including 700 to the winner.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the Memorial Tournament based on 50 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.

THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN