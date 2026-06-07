The Memorial Tournament Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The PGA Tour's latest Signature Event has a clear leader at Muirfield Village as those who made the cut try to claim the huge winner's check
Mike Hall
As the US Open approaches, many of the PGA Tour's best players have been continuing their respective tune-ups with one of the toughest non-Major tests of the year.
The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village has put each of the 72 pros involved through the ringer once more, with around a quarter of that number unable to jump the initial hurdle which arrived at the end of Friday's play.
However, for those who made the cut - a rare sight at a Signature Event - there is an extraordinary level of riches on offer after today's final round.
Despite standing in the minority in terms of having a cut in place as a Signature Event, the Memorial Tournament still offers a $20 million overall tournament purse.
However, because of the halfway cut, the winner's check stands at an impressive $4 million as opposed to the $3.6 million payout at Signature Events without a cut.
With one round to play, JT Poston was in prime position to claim the first prize, holding a lead of four over Ryan Gerard.
The runner-up stands to earn $2.2 million when the finances drop on Wednesday while third and fourth - should they finish alone - may well pick up in excess of $1 million each.
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Simply making the cut at Muirfield Village should be good for over $50,000, but pros often only see around a third of their prize money due to factors like taxes, bonus payouts due to coaches and caddies and other costs.
Nevertheless, the opportunity to shake Jack Nicklaus' hand and call yourself a PGA Tour champion forever means the loss of earnings may sting a little less.
In addition to the financial perks on offer, there is an increased number of FedEx Cup points for those who make the cut - including 700 to the winner.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the Memorial Tournament based on 50 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full once the tournament has concluded.
THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,200,000
3rd
$1,400,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000
23rd
$216,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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